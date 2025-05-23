The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 dealt another disappointing release update

We're continuing to keep the hope alive that we could once again be reunited with Mickey Haller and his ace team before the end of 2025, but with the latest update from Netflix, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 being released this year still doesn't seem likely right now.

Earlier this year, Netflix previewed its upcoming slate for the year, with more than a few of its hit original series singled out and confirmed for returns in 2025. However, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 wasn't featured on that list, which raised concern that the season was delayed to 2026.

Well, Netflix has once again previewed its upcoming programming slate, this time revealing more titles that will release this summer, fall, and the rest of the year. Unfortunately, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 still hasn't been added to the list of Netflix shows confirmed for release in 2025. It's frustrating for sure, but there's still a chance Mickey will be back before 2026.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 306 of The Lincoln Lawyer | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 probably won't be released as soon as we expected

While filming on the new season began earlier this year in February, production likely won't wrap until early this summer. There's still the post-production process that takes months after filming wraps, and that includes editing, mixing, dubbing, all kinds of Hollywood magic that makes the episodes entertaining and accessible to millions of fans around the world.

Even though The Lincoln Lawyer was a bit delayed with production on season 3 in the wake of the strikes, the season began filming in January 2024 and wrapped that June. Netflix had originally expected season 3 to release in 2025, but thankfully, the streamer managed to put a quick turnaround on the season and get it out in October 2024.

Needless to say, the same thing could happen with The Lincoln Lawyer season 4. The production timelines are very similar, which could place a release sometime this fall. But it's disappointing that Netflix hasn't indicated that the show will actually be back this year. If the season's able to be finished in time for a release in one of the last three months of the year, then surely it will be.

But Netflix already has so many shows confirmed for this fall and the rest of the year, including The Diplomat season 3, Emily in Paris season 5, Nobody Wants This season 2, A Man on the Inside season 2, The Witcher season 4, lot of new shows, and let's not forget the biggest one... Stranger Things season 5. There just might not be room for The Lincoln Lawyer on the 2025 slate.

If this disappointing update stands and The Lincoln Lawyer isn't later added onto Netflix's lineup for the last quarter of 2025, then we can likely expect season 4 to arrive in the first quarter of 2026. Ending the year with Mickey Haller's most personal case yet (defending himself from a murder charge!) would be great, but starting the new year with Mickey would be great, too.

Stay tuned for more season 4 news and updates from Show Snob!