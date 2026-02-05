The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 2 recap: Mickey realizes the deck is stacked against him

As The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, episode 2 opens, Izzy and Grace, the woman she met in class and met up with at the barcade in the premiere, have stayed out all night. Grace leans in for a kiss and Izzy pulls back before explaining that everything in her life is crazy right now. Grace mentions her boss’s trial, referring to Mickey, and Izzy notes that he’s her family and she can’t let him down. Grace is understanding and asks her to just see what happens and assures her she understands if her boss has to come first before they kiss. We’re not sure where this duo might go as the season progresses, but we’re fully invested and rooting for them!

Ahead of Mickey’s court appearance, Lorna and Cisco meet with him and show him extended video footage. Mickey agrees with Cisco’s theory that he was targeted and wants to dig deeper into Officer Collins, a move that worries Lorna. She explains there’s only time for one motion—if they pursue the Officer Collins angle, they won’t be able to argue for bail.

In court, Mickey questions Officer Collins about why he was parked outside the restaurant that night. Officer Collins claims he followed Mickey after noticing the missing license plate, explaining that it can be a sign of illegal activity. When asked if anyone tipped him off, Collins insists no one did. Rather than pushing harder or introducing the video footage, Mickey rests his case and declines to call additional witnesses. The motion to dismiss is denied, and the trial moves forward.

Afterward, Lorna confronts Mickey for not pressing Officer Collins or using the footage. She knows it was a long shot, but at least it was a shot. Mickey explains that he doesn’t want the case dismissed on a technicality. Seeing Maggie and Hayley in court made him realize he needs his reputation back and if the case is tossed on a loophole, people will always question whether he did it. The only way to truly clear his name is to go to trial. He knows someone else committed the crime, and the only way to prove it is to find out who.

Eric Cheever, a technician at the crime lab, could help streamline the lab results, so Cisco sends Izzy to meet with him armed with some expensive chocolates. Before Cisco can explain why Izzy needs to do the drop-off, Maggie arrives to get her parking validated and later finds Lorna on the roof snapping photos for new bus bench ads and billboards. Maggie is confused about why they didn’t undermine Officer Collins on the stand, and Lorna brings her up to speed on Mickey’s hope to go to trial to clear his name. Lorna then asks Maggie to help at the bail hearing, noting that her standing as a respected DA would go a long way for Mickey.

Mickey manages to get out on bail and tarnishes Dana’s credibility in the process

When Mickey calls to check in with Lorna, it becomes clear he’s put a contingency plan in place in case things go south… or so it seems that way.

At the bail hearing, Dana reveals she received information that morning alleging Mickey plans to flee to Mexico if released. She claims a confidential informant in jail tipped her off. Mickey responds by explaining that he suspected his confidential calls with his legal counsel were being monitored, so they set a trap to prove it. They recorded the full call from the prison and timestamped it to prove it was a test of their suspicions. They planted the story about fleeing to Mexico and recorded the full conversation with Lorna ending the recording with a note to the court of the time and date the conversation occured to make it official.

Judge Stone makes it clear he will be looking into the matter, as the call proves something was going on even if Dana is adamant she did not tap the call. He then sets bail at $1 million which allows Mickey to get out of prison on bail.

Later, Izzy heads down to meet with Eric and notices a photo of Cisco with a red line through it at the county crime lab. She calls him and he reveals he’s been banned from the county crime lab after they caught wind of him greasing the wheels. Cisco explains that Eric is a foodie who wants to launch his own chocolate line, but first he wants to test the best chocolates in the world – thus why he sent her with the expensive chocolates.

Elsewhere, Lorna sits down in a deposition with her new client, Mrs. Baker, and her husband to begin their negotiations for a divorce settlement. Mrs. Baker had a physical before flying out to meet with her husband and was given a clear bill of health, but after getting back from their scheduled sexy time, she tested positive for an STD. The husband’s lawyer suggests an STD does not qualify as bodily harm as he hands over a low-ball final offer before leaving and threatening to take them to trial. Before leaving, Mrs. Baker mentions having sex in the back seat of his car because he wanted to do it like they were teenagers again. This conversation triggers an idea in Lorna later, but we’ll have to wait to see what that idea was it seems.

Mickey has not made any friends within the police department

With help from Cisco’s contact at the county crime lab, they get the tox results back, and the group lean that Sam had been roofied the night he was murdered.

Mickey and his team continue to take in the evidence and notices that there was cooking grease found on Sam’s wheelchair wheels, which creates more questions than answers. Mickey notices that there appears to be a wallet in Sam’s pocket, but there has been no mention of it in discovery. It’s clear that if someone is hiding the wallet, they’re doing it for a reason.

This leads Mickey to the realization that the one thing all con men need when they’re running a scam is a cover alias. Whatever identity Sam was using was likely in that wallet. If they find the wallet, they can figure out what scam he was running.

Following the deep dive into the evidence, Mickey goes to pick up his ankle monitor, which is a condition of his bail. As he and Izzy leave, they find his car being loaded up on a tow truck, and Mickey sees an officer who called for the tow.

Mickey confronts the officer, who claims that according to their records, the vehicle constitutes drug proceeds under Penal Code Section 502 and consequently is being seized. Mickey questions whether this is really about him busting the police department for listening to his calls as the officer gaslights him, saying he sounds a little paranoid. As the episode draws to a close, Mickey realizes this is only the beginning.

