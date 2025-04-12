The Lincoln Lawyer star breaks silence on shocking exit: ‘My satisfaction is irrelevant’

When The Lincoln Lawyer returns for its fourth season, fans can look forward to many of their favorite characters returning; however, there will be at least a few familiar faces not returning for season 4. Among the actors not returning for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is Yaya DaCosta, who joined the cast in season 2 as criminal prosecutor Andrea "Andy" Freeman.

From the moment we first met Andy, we were immediately obsessed with the way Andy challenged Mickey, and their chemistry was off the charts. It’s no surprise the creative team kept Andy around in season 3, building upon the foundation laid in the show’s second season and weaving her further into the show’s tapestry. The hope was that we’d get to see Andy’s journey continue in season 4 – especially after the direction season 3 took Andy and Mickey’s relationship – but instead it’s been revealed that Andy will not be part of the fourth season, and it seems this was a decision that didn’t just surprise the fans.

Speaking with TV Insider, DaCosta seemed to hint that she was just as blindsided by the decision not to bring Andy back for season 4.

“My satisfaction is irrelevant. I have faith in the ultimate divine plan for my career and for my life,” DaCosta noted in expressing her thoughts on how things shook out.

Sadly, it seems we’re not going to get an on-screen exit for Andy in the forthcoming fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer. This isn’t exactly surprising given that DaCosta’s exit came unexpectedly between seasons, but if there was any hope, that has been dashed with DaCosta hinting the reveal will come via a one-off conversation between returning characters to explain why her character has suddenly disappeared.

“Andrea’s absence was not expected or explained to the audience. Sometimes, when things like this happen, the writers will give an explanation in a conversation between two characters who are on the show. Or someone will make a phone call and pretend the disappeared character is on the other end. Who knows what they’ll do?”

This is definitely a common play for TV writers with many shows using quick conversations to explain why certain characters miss an episode or suddenly aren't around.

It also doesn’t take much reading between the lines to realize that DaCosta seems to be just as in the dark as fans when it comes to how the show will handle Andy’s exit and we do have to wonder if the decision to write her off the show so unexpectedly will hinder the show’s ability to bring Andy back in future seasons. This doesn’t seem to be the most amicable of exits, so we worry DaCosta might not return in the future, given the sudden way they wrote her out of the show.

We definitely hope that’s not the case as Andy is such an incredible character and DaCosta is an even more amazing actress, so we’d love to see her brought back into the fold should The Lincoln Lawyer continue beyond season 4 – which we’re hoping will be the case!