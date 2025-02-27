The mystery ends: When to watch Prime Target episode 8 (finale release time)

Are you ready to finally see all of the pieces come together and learn what's next for Ed Brooks? The season finale of the Apple TV+ thriller series Prime Target is coming to wrap up the ever winding equation and answer all of our questions. Although the series premiered after Severance season 2, it's ending a couple weeks before the Emmy-nominated hit its blockbuster new season.

The White Lotus alum Leo Woodall stars in Prime Target alongside Quintessa Swindell as a graduate math student whose research on prime numbers puts him at the center of a global conspiracy that dates back decades. Ed teams up with NSA agent Taylah and week by week, they unravel the mystery that's full of unexpected plot twists and characters deaths. And it's about prime numbers!

For those who might be wondering when the season finale is coming up and how many episodes of Prime Target there are, the series contains only eight episodes, not 10. After the upcoming episode drops on Apple TV+, there will be no additional episodes in the season. When exactly can fans tune into the season finale episodes and what can we expect from the last episode?

Quintessa Swindell in "Prime Target," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Prime Target episode 8, which is titled "The Key," premieres Wednesday, March 5 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. While the streamer confirmed the midnight PT release time earlier in the season, release times can still differ episode by episode. The season finale could drop sooner than expected on Apple TV+, so make sure to double check its availability. Anything to avoid seeing spoilers about how the story comes to an end and what happens in the finale.

Check out more release times for the season finale, Prime Target episode 8, based on your time zone around the world to find out when you can start watching:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Melbourne, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST

Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

In the season's penultimate episode, "Prime Finder," Ed becomes pushed into finishing his work while we learn a shocking truth about his personal life. Taylah also finds herself pushed when she's confronted with a decision to make. We're not going to reveal any spoilers here leading up to the big finish as the characters in the middle of the mystery continue to question who to trust.

I'm definitely curious to see how Prime Target will end the story and who will rise as the ultimate hero. What lasting impacts will the resolution have on digital security, mathematics research, and other topics in Ed's world? What will become of Ed and Taylah? Will anyone be held accountable? There are so many broad questions I can't wait to see answered in the finale.

Take a closer look at what to expect from episode 8 in the synopsis via Apple TV+:

"As Ed and Taylah try to expose the truth, a deadly threat is discovered to be closer than they could have imagined."

Martha Plimpton in "Prime Target," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Stephen Rea in "Prime Target," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

The thriller series hasn't been renewed for a second season, but as someone who has watched the show, it definitely feels more like a one-and-done limited series. Prime Target has earned middling reception from critics, with a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and hasn't been a huge headline grabber in the shadow of Severance season 2. Based on how the finale brings the story to a close, a second season might not be in the cards.

The Prime Target season finale premieres Wednesday, March 5 on Apple TV+.