Prime Target full season 1 release schedule

While television fans are ecstatic to be able to finally watch new episodes of Severance on Apple TV+, the prestige streaming service has another new show coming to add excitement to the beginning of the year. To add more mystery to our already endless questions about what's going on with Lumon, Apple TV+ will also take us on an adventure with Prime Target.

The White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall headlines Prime Target as math genius Ed Brooks whose new discovery surrounding prime numbers becomes highly coveted information. Because his prime number pattern holds so much power, Ed's in the center of a conspiracy and on the run from those who can benefit from his intelligence.

Wondering when you can start watching the new thriller series on Apple TV+ after catching up on Severance's latest episodes? We're sharing the release date and time for every episode!

Prime Target premiere date and time

Leo Woodall in Prime Target | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Prime Target premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. For those who were hoping to watch the premiere episodes in the evening, you will have to be much more of a night owl to stay up and watch as soon as the episodes drop. But if you're accustomed to staying up late and on the West Coast, you can sneak in at least one episode at midnight.

Release times for streaming shows can cause some confusion for fans who are looking to watch new episodes of their favorite shows as soon as possible. Some streaming shows release at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET, like Apple's doing for Prime Target, while others are released at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, like Apple's doing for Severance season 2.

You don't have to wonder when new episodes of Prime Target will be released. Apple TV+ has confirmed that after the first two episodes of the series drop on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET, the remaining episodes will also released on Wednesdays at the same time. Take a closer look at the episode release times for time zones in the United States:

Release by time zone

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

East Coast: 9 p.m. PT

Midwest: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT

Prime Target episode release guide

Leo Woodall in Prime Target | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Don't expect to see 10 episodes of Prime Target on Apple TV+. The new thriller series only contains eight episodes in its first season. While there has been some suggestion that the show could be a miniseries, Apple hasn't explicitly designated it as one. There's a chance the show could be one-and-done, but there's always a chance for more. Never say never!

After releasing the first two episodes on its premiere date, one episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays at the release time provided above. Apple has not scheduled any breaks for the seven-week run, so the season finale episode will be released on Wednesday, March 5. For a look at the full episode release schedule, check out the handy table below:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Wednesday, Jan. 22 Episode 2 Wednesday, Jan. 22 Episode 3 Wednesday, Jan. 29 Episode 4 Wednesday, Feb. 5 Episode 5 Wednesday, Feb. 12 Episode 6 Wednesday, Feb. 19 Episode 7 Wednesday, Feb. 26 Episode 8 Wednesday, March 5

Before you begin watching the series, watch the trailer in the video below!

Watch Prime Target only on Apple TV+.