The Night Agent boss reveals SPOILER died in season 2 (and you probably missed it)

The Night Agent season 2 continues to captivate audiences across the globe following its release in late January, and the follow-up season most certainly gave fans a lot to process. With so much going on in the show’s ten episodes, it’s understandable that some moments might go unnoticed but it seems that there is a major death that occurs in the closing hours of the season that flew under the radar and required The Night Agent’s showrunner to clarify the moment fans missed.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Night Agent season 2.

One of the plotlines in the season’s later episodes finds Rose tracking down Dr. Cole, a professor who worked as part of the Foxglove project in which a group of scientists were hired to come up with chemical and technological weapon concepts. Rose comes to Dr. Cole for information on the project and warms him that dangerous criminals have stolen a mobile lab needed to make one of the dangerous chemical weapons developed as part of Foxglove.

His fear was that the terrorists wanted to make KX, one of the poisons without an antidote, and he was correct as Dr. Cole was taken by the terrorists along with Rose, his daughter, and his wife. The terrorists then forced him and Rose to make KX under the threat of harming his wife and daughter. In the penultimate episode of the season Dr. Cole and Rose stage a breakout with help from some knockout gas which gives Dr. Cole the chance to get his daughter safely out of the building before then going back into the building to get his wife and Rose.

Dr. Cole successfully gets to his wife and Rose, but one of their attackers comes for them and Dr. Cole creates a division to give Rose and his wife the time needed to flee. We see Peter come across Dr. Cole as he’s clearing the warehouse, checking his pulse, and then quickly setting out to find Rose without giving us any firm confirmation on whether Dr. Cole is alive or dead. Well, it seems it was the latter.

“The professor was beaten pretty savagely by one of the bad guys, and killed — but his death allowed his wife and Rose to escape. It was a noble sacrifice,” The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan confirmed to TVLine when asked about the professor’s fate.

Honestly, the fact that Peter moved on after checking Dr. Cole’s pulse should have been all the confirmation we needed that he had succumbed to his injuries, but I guess part of us wanted to believe that he was just unconscious. Call it wishful thinking to assume Dr. Cole was reunited with his wife and daughter off-camera, but it seems that reunion was never seen because Dr. Cole did not survive the ordeal.

Still, we do wish there had been a more concrete confirmation in the episodes especially after Dr. Cole played such a key role in the episodes this season. Or at the least, we wish Ryan would have allowed us to picture the professor was able to live happily ever after with his family rather than paying the ultimate sacrifice as it seems was the case.