The Night Agent season 2 episode 9 recap: Peter makes a big trade

Another flashback opens The Night Agent season 2 episode 9, “Cultural Exchange,” but this time it’s about Rose (Luciane Buchanan) and Peter (Gabriel Basso), and it’s only from 10 months ago before the events of season 2. It’s from Peter and Rose’s last day together before Peter ships off to his first mission for the Night Action program.

Rose admits she’s feeling hesitant about leaving Peter and going back to normal life, and Peter apologizes for not turning down the job. Rose doesn’t want him to change, but it’s clear from the look in her eyes that she doesn’t want this to end.

Back in the lab after Tomas's death in episode 8, Rose and Dr. Cole (Jay Karnes) theorize about making an inactive batch of KX after they finish the first batch. Markus’s men force them to keep working even though they have enough KX to wipe out thousands of people, maybe more.

Noor shares the list with the French diplomats at the UN

Peter and Noor (Arienne Mandi) team up one last time to get into the UN. When they part, they shake hands after Peter apologizes for screwing up and her brother dying.

Noor gives French diplomat the list of people in France who will be targeted by the Iranian regime. She asks the diplomat to protect them. Then, she is warned that Javad is coming to the UN to take her back to Iran.

After Javad (Keon Alexander) returns to the Mission, he threatened to replace Abbas (Navid Negahban) for allowing Noor to get away again. That’s how he found out where she was.

Javad catches Noor walking through a rally for Governor Hagan (Ward Horton) outside the UN offices, but Noor uses the crowd’s racist tendencies against them. Some of the rallygoers attack Javad, which allows Noor to escape. Sami catches up with her shortly after and takes her to see her mother.

It’s an emotional scene when Noor and her mother embrace for the first time on American soil.

Peter steals the case file for Jacob Monroe

Peter sneaks into the Secretary General’s office at the UN posing as an IT worker. He gets caught by Lars, the Secretary General’s assistant. Peter forces Lars into the basement of the UN where the case files are stored. He finds the file with ease, and then Peter sneaks out with the case file with only a few inconveniences.

Honestly, it feels almost too easy for Peter, but then, Catherine (Amanda Warren) sees him exiting the building. And, the chase is on!

Catherine kills Solomon

Peter runs, and Catherine chases, but she’s apprehended by Solomon Vega (Berto Colon) who leads her to a parking garage.

After a little back and forth about Peter and Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum), Solomon tries to get Catherine into the trunk of his car, but she fights back. In the altercation, Catherine pushes Solomon into the parking garage post and he gets impaled on a metal rod. He bleeds out and dies.

What happens to Javad?

At the Iranian Mission, Javad returns without Noor, and Abbas and the others at the Mission turn on him. They know that he planned to take Noor back to Iran and imprisoned. And, in an effort save himself, Abbas accuses Javad of treason and aiding Noor in helping the Americans.

Eventually, when presented with the evidence and his close relationship with Noor, Javad realizes that he’s cooked. He’s escorted out of the Mission and will return to Iran to answer for his alleged crimes.

Peter trades the case file to Jacob Monroe

Peter takes the case file to Jacob and his people. Before handing it over, Jacob explains what is in the case file. It’s the case against Viktor Bala (Dikran Tulaine)who used KX on his own people. He shares that it’s also Bala who is behind this Foxglove intel and chemical weapon in the making.

And, before sharing that Viktor Bala’s men are making KX in a warehouse in Brooklyn, Jacob offers Peter a phone. When Jacob calls again, he wants to Peter to answer the phone and be his spy within Night Action.

Peter knows it’s the wrong thing to do, but he needs to save Rose. He’s running out of time! He calls Catherine and tells her the location.

Peter saves Rose, but Markus escapes with the KX

When Markus (Michael Malarkey) leaves to inform Viktor about the progress and his son’s death, Rose and Dr. Cole make a knockout gas and flee the wareshouse, but a few of the Markus’s team puts on masks before the can make a full escape. His men put on gas masks and chase them through the warehouse.

Peter arrives just in time to save Dr. Cole, Rose, and Gloria, Dr. Cole’s wife. He meets Dr. Cole’s daughter outside and gets the gas mask. From there, Peter goes on a butt-kicking spree in the warehouse, but he almost dies before Rose helps him. What a team!

Outside, Rose tells Catherine and Peter what happened. Markus left with the KX hours ago and is headed for the UN. Peter reveals what Jacob told him about Viktor claiming that the US sold him the KX that he is in prison for using.

The episodes ends with Markus and his men entering the UN and loading the KX into the HVAC system at the UN.

Well, the countdown is officially on for Rose and Peter to save the day and the country one more time. Only one episode of The Night Agent season 2 to go on Netflix!