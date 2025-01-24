The Night Agent season 2 cameo from a beloved season 1 star you probably missed

Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan are back in The Night Agent season 2, which just premiered on Netflix on Jan. 23. And, after their characters, Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin, saved the day in the jaw-dropping finale in The Night Agent season 1, there aren't many cast members or characters from season 1 who return for season 2.

By my unofficial count, there are only four characters who appear in season 1 and season 2: Peter, Rose, and President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett), and one other important character that you might not have recognized.

Spoilers ahead for The Night Agent season 2 finale!

Fola Evans-Akingbola returns as Chelsea Arrington in The Night Agent season 2

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Night Agent" - Arrivals | Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyImages

That's right; Fola Evans-Akingbola, who starred as Secret Service Agent Chelsea Arrington, is back for a few short minutes in The Night Agent season 2.

Fans should remember Chelsea as the agent responsible for protecting Maddie Redfield (Sarah Desjardins), daughter of Vice President Redfield (Christopher Shyer) in season 1.

In The Night Agent season 2, Chelsea is still working for The Secret Service. Now, she's been tapped to protect Governor Richard Hagan (Ward Horton), who wins the election and will become the President of the United States in season 3. Chelsea is seen patting down the intelligence broker, Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum), when he visits Hagan after a rally. Based on flashbacks throughout the season and this key scene, we know that Jacob Monroe, who used Peter to complete a mission for him, will have a hand in whatever happens with a compromised President Hagan in the future.

In the scene with Jacob Monroe, Chelsea doesn't give in when challenged by Monroe. She even calls him an "old fossil with a laptop," which is the exact energy we need to see Chelsea, Peter, and Rose bring when they are forced to work with bullies and terrible people like Jacob Monroe.

Chelsea Arrington could play a big role in The Night Agent season 3

We all know The Night Agent is already renewed for season 3. There's definitely a reason to believe that Evans-Akingbola could return as Chelsea in season 3. It just makes sense to assume that one of the most decorated Secret Service Agents would be protecting the President after he takes office.

We also know that Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren), also known as Peter's boss, has given him a new top-secret mission to infiltrate the inner circle of Jacob Monroe and figure out if he's sharing classified and confidential secrets with foreign adversaries.

As the focus of the series shifts back to the inner workings of The White House, will Peter work with Chelsea in season 3? Chelsea will definitely have more access than anyone to those in power. She could be the in that Peter needs to find the information to take down Hagan, Monroe, and the rest of these villains.

So far, we don't know if Evans-Akingbola has been officially confirmed for the season 3 cast. We have to imagine that confirmation will come shortly. However, we know that Jennifer Morrison, David Lyons, Suraj Sharma, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, and Callum Vinson will join Basso in season 3, according to Netflix. Those are the only cast members who have been confirmed for the third season so far. We don't even know, officially, if Buchanan will be back as Rose yet, but I think it's clear that Buchanan, Warren, and Herthum will be back for season 3, as well.

We hope you're enjoying The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix! Stay tuned for more news about The Night Agent season 3.