The Night Agent season 2 release time, preview, and what to expect

After almost two years since the breakout smash hit premiered on Netflix, the wildly popular action thriller series The Night Agent is back with brand new episodes! Back in March 2023, the series debuted to larger than expected numbers, paving the way for a quick and easy season 2 renewal. Well, it's finally time to see what Peter Sutherland will get up to next.

While we're still counting down the minutes until we take off on the latest high-stakes Night Action mission, there's still a bit more training, er, learning to do before we can officially tune in. Are you ready to watch every episode of The Night Agent season 2? Here's all the last-minute details you need to know before watching, including the release time, what to expect, and season 3 news!

What time does season 2 come out on Netflix?

The Night Agent. Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in episode 204 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

If your calendar isn't already marked or your reminder isn't already set on Netflix, make sure you're prepared. The Night Agent season 2 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST. Of course, that's the usual release time for Netflix, so it's a little late for viewers in the United States to stay up in watch, but we've been waiting this long, right?

Thankfully, Netflix has chosen to release season 2 all at once rather than splitting the season into two parts. Like the first season, the second season again contains 10 episodes that are about 45 to 55 minutes in length. You can either start watching slowly and finish the season by the weekend, or save up the episodes to binge-watch over the weekend. But once you finish the season, you don't have to worry about its fate.

Yes, The Night Agent season 3 is happening!

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 202 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

In October 2024, well ahead of The Night Agent season 2 premiere in January 2025, Netflix announced that the hit action series was renewed for season 3. New cast members include Jennifer Morrison, David Lyons, Genesis Rodriguez, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, and Suraj Sharma. Gabriel Basso will be back as Peter Sutherland in spite of his frequent comments about quitting the acting business.

Netflix hasn't locked in a released timeframe for season 3, though here's some more good news: Filming has already started! According to the renewal announcement, production kicked off in Istanbul at the end of 2024 with additional production taking place in New York this year. The upcoming season's expected to again have 10 episodes. We can't wait to see what Peter's up to next!

What to expect from the new episodes

Speaking of what Peter's up to next, before taking on his season 3 mission, our guy still has to make it through the danger he's thrust into in season 2. The new season finds Peter again at the center of conspiracy as an official Night Agent on his first mission. When the mission goes wrong, Peter distrusts his team and takes matters into his own hands.

The trailer showcases just how intense Peter's mission and the resulting fallout gets, as he even seems to question Rose. Before the season's release, it's not immediately clear how Rose becomes involved this time around, but in additional to her involvement with the mission, her involvement with Peter's also up for questioning. What's the status of their relationship?!

The Night Agent season 2 features a new cast joining Basso and Luciane Buchanan, including Amanda Warren, Brittany Snow, Arienne Mandi, Teddy Sears, Berto Colon, Rob Heaps, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, and more. It's sure to be an exciting season with an even more exciting cast telling a wholly original story not based on source material. Here we go!

Watch The Night Agent season 3 on Netflix starting Jan. 23.