The Night Agent season 2 episode 1 recap: What happens in Bangkok...

This post contains spoilers from The Night Agent season 2 episode 1 from this point forward.

In The Night Agent season 2 episode 1, "Call Tracking," we're thrown right into Peter's new mission in Bangkok with his partner Alice, played by the always excellent Brittany Snow. The very first scene finds them finishing what looks like a date, and there are sparks! However, they're faking the "honeymooners act" to track a suspect.

Peter and Alice eventually go comms on and split up to follow their suspect, Warren (Teddy Sears) and the man he briefly met up with (Berto Colon). Walking throughout the city at night, Peter catches Warren make a drop and spots others picking up the thumb drive. There's another suspicious man (Louis Herthum) across the street from Peter.

Unfortunately for Peter, his enemies were waiting for him at the end of the alley with gunfire. Somehow, both he and Alice had their covers blown, prompting Alice to call into Night Action for an extraction. Before they can meet at the extraction point, Alice gets shot and killed. Who else wasn't expecting this character's demise so quickly, if at all?

Peter calls into Night Action this time and requests to speak with his superior, Catherine (Amanda Warren), and informs her of Alice's death and that someone, possibly within Night Action, tipped off who they were tracking. They were waiting for them almost every step of the way once they turned their comms on.

The thumb drive is given to the sketchy man that was across the street from Peter, and it contains classified information. About what? Surely, we'll find out. Still running for his life, Peter jumps into the river and the enemies can't find him. Neither can the FBI since he's gone AWOL for over a month after the botched mission in Thailand.

Rose manages to find Peter in New York

One month after the events of Thailand, Rose receives strange phone calls during an important meeting at work at AdVerse. She finally steps out to answer and the mystery man asks for Peter and tells her that he's in trouble. The man doesn't give her any information, but she pulls President Travers' number out of her wallet.

Travers sends Catherine to meet with Rose, who tells her that Peter went AWOL a month ago. In return, Rose reveals that she and Peter haven't spoken for nearly a year, since he left to start his job as an official Night Agent. She doesn't believe he would randomly quit and go missing for no reason. Still, Catherine doesn't give her anything.

Using her tools at AdVerse, and overriding existing code, Rose uses photos of Peter to search the internet for any sightings of him that might have picked up from security cameras or other recording devices. She gets a hit from the background of a woman's photo from an urgent care in New York City. Rose requests time off and heads to NYC.

Peter plans to capture Wallace

In New York City, Peter's up to something. He's living in a nondescript apartment, driving a nondescript white van, and has a live feed watching Warren's apartment. He's also posing as David, a basketball coach/mentor for Warren's young son Ethan to get information and proximity. After their most recent coaching, Peter swaps Ethan's phone for an identical burner.

Thanks to stealing Ethan's phone, Peter sets up a meeting with Warren under the guise of a father-son reunion. In an old warehouse, Peter has a chair with handcuffs and a recording device. He's hoping to get a confession and lots of information. While this is happening, Travers advocates for him to Catherine, but his handler clearly doesn't trust whatever he's up to.

As Peter puts together his plan to catch Warren, Rose has landed in New York to scavenge around to locate Peter. She speaks to Ethan, who tells her he accidentally took his phone. Ever the tech whiz, Rose can use the number to find him in an instant. Meanwhile, Warren must be suspicious because he's making "Ethan" take a bus to a different location than their decided upon meeting spot.

Warren's officially spooked when he doesn't see his son at the pizza place and bolts. Once he spots Peter following him, he takes a full sprint. Peter chases him down, and they play cat and mouse until Peter loses Warren but unexpectedly finds Rose. Just then, another man — the man Warren spoke with in Thailand — emerges from the alley and shoots at Peter and Rose. Here we go again!

