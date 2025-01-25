The Night Agent season 2 episode 7 recap: Peter goes rogue 

The Night Agent season 2 episode 7, “Tilt,” opens with another flashback. Man, the writers love an episode-opening flashback in this season, don’t they?

This time, it’s when Solomon Vega (Berto Colon) meets Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum). Jacob is pulled over on the side of the road waiting for a toy truck when resident nice guy, Solomon, arrives to help wait it out. Solomon reveals that his sister lost her legs in a hit-and-run accident and the police never found him.

After going their separate ways, Solomon finds an envelope on his car with the identity of the person who hit and injured his sister. It’s obviously from Jacob, and there’s a job offer, too, and that’s how their partnership begins.

Peter interrogates Solomon Vega

At a safe house where they are holding Solomon, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) discuss what’s next after capturing him in episode 6. They try to connect the dots between Solomon and Foxglove, and that’s when they realize he’s probably just the middleman for a larger intelligence-dealing operation.

Later, Catherine tries to interrogate Solomon, but he wants to talk to Peter. He does reveal some specific information about Foxglove, which implicates something called Cyanogen. It happens to be Tomas (Rob Heaps), Markus (Michael Malarkey), and their men. They stole a truck full of chemicals earlier in the day, and now, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), Catherine, and Peter need to find what else they need to create a chemical weapon.

Before heading off to Columbia to meet with a professor, Rose tells Catherine that she’s ready to return to her life in California with Secret Service protection. Peter, then, takes a run at interrogating Solomon, but it doesn’t work. Peter threatens to arrest Celeste, Solomon’s sister, for fraud and using his VA death benefits even though he’s very much alive. Solomon gets Peter to bite on confirming Night Action’s existence, and Catherine pulls him out of the room.

Markus and Tomas kidnap Rose and Dr. Cole

At Columbia, Rose finds the professor, Dr. Cole (Jay Karnes), who helped with the Foxglove project. He takes Rose to his home where he has all sorts of documents about Foxglove, what is needed to make the chemical weapons, and more. She warns him that criminals have stolen a mobile lab to make a chemical weapon, so he’s ready to help.

Dr. Cole explains that he saved all his notes about Foxglove and the poisons that they made and used to create the antidotes. The professor explains that he realized that Viktor Bala was telling the truth about buying chemical weapons from US sources. Now, the pieces of this puzzle are coming into focus. Dr. Cole shares in a phone call with Catherine and Peter that he thinks the terrorists are going to make KX, one of the poisons without an antidote.

While Rose and Dr. Cole are about to sit down for dinner with his family, Markus, Tomas, and their men show up at Dr. Cole’s house. They kidnap them and take them to the mobile lab where they want Dr. Cole and Rose, who poses as his research assistant, to build the KX weapon.

Peter makes a deal with Solomon and lets him go

Catherine leaves Peter with Solomon while she visits chemical manufacturing plants around New York to try to catch Tomas, Markus, and the others working for Viktor Bala (Dikran Tulaine). She instructs Peter not to speak with Solomon, but we know Peter isn’t interested in her advice or orders.

Solomon reveals he knows who is responsible for building the bioweapons, and Peter just needs to free him. He promises to take him to his boss. Solomon knows they have the chemical compounds, too.

Peter decides to take matters into his own hands. He’s going to save the country from a terrorist attack and Rose’s life by himself, but first, he frees Solomon and asks him to take him to his boss.

Javad learns Noor is the spy

At the mission, Noor (Arienne Mandi) is not holding up very well after learning that her brother was killed and her mother is missing. As she leaves, Javad (Keon Alexander) tries to talk with her on her way out the door, but she loses it on him. It’s not like her, and we know Javad is growing more suspicious of Noor.

When Noor arrives at the safe house, she reveals that she knows that Farhad is dead. Rose admits to lying and apologizes. Peter arrives and tells her what happened in Iran with Farhad, but Noor still doesn’t believe him. She thinks that her mother is being held in Iran. Peter tries to call, but Sami doesn’t answer. Noor leaves the safe location, but Javad is outside taking pictures of Noor, Peter, and Rose. He knows that Noor is lying now.

When she returns to her residence, Javad’s men are there waiting to take her back to the Mission. There, Javad questions Noor about spying for the Americans. He now has proof that she lied to everyone and turned over intelligence. She admits to everything, and Javad shows his dark side for the first time.

Noor offers to help Javad catch Peter in exchange for her freedom. He seems interested.

At the very end of the episode, Noor doesn’t show up to meet Sami (Marwan Kenzari) and her mom. They know something is wrong, but Catherine doesn’t have time for that now that Solomon and Peter are missing.

Things are not looking good for our heroes in the second half of The Night Agent season 2. And now, Peter has potentially crossed over to the dark side.