Netflix releases trailers for two of its most highly-anticipated action thriller series

If you were attempting to ease your way into the new year, think again! Netflix will be getting off to the races this January with the highly anticipated releases of two super-popular action-thriller series. The second seasons of both The Night Agent and The Recruit are packing a punch right at the start of 2025, and ahead of their releases, we now have trailers for both seasons.

Netflix had quite the busy day on Christmas, beyond hosting two NFL games and the latest unmissable halftime performance by none other than Beyoncé. The streamer also unveiled the full official trailer for The Night Agent season 2 with a little help from series star Gabriel Basso, who jumped out of a blimp and landed at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

There wasn't quite as much fanfare or high-flying stunt work for the release of The Recruit season 2 trailer. Noah Centineo didn't skydive to unleash the new clip, but the streamer did finally drop the new first-look at the exciting new season on Jan. 2 to start the new year right. Can't wait for both shows? Watch the trailers below before the full seasons arrive later this month!

The Night Agent season 2 trailer previews government mole

As expected, The Night Agent season 2 trailer is just about as action-packed as the series itself. Now an official Night Agent, Peter's new mission looks to be even more dangerous than that of season 1, if that's at all possible. He explains that he wonders if Night Action has been compromised and who he can trust. He's even wary about his own girlfriend, Rose (Luciane Buchanan).

In the trailer, Peter attempts to track down who stole experimental weapons that have the potential to cause a lot of death and destruction. Once again, it's a cat and mouse chase for Peter as he searches for the truth among a twisted web of conspiracies that will likely lead back to an unexpected culprit (or culprits). The stakes have been increased as Peter looks to save the day one more time.

The trailer also previews new characters and cast members, including Amanda Warren, Brittany Snow, and Arienne Mandi. Don't miss a second of the pulse-pounding new season when all 10 episodes begin streaming on Thursday, Jan. 23 only on Netflix.

The Recruit season 2 trailer finds Owen taking control

Ready to keep the action going? One week after The Night Agent season 2 premieres, it's Owen Hendricks' turn to kick some butt in The Recruit season 2. Everyone's favorite bumbling CIA lawyer played by Noah Centineo returns for another humorous round of spying, being a hero, and going where no other CIA lawyer has gone before (well, probably).

The trailer soundtracks Owen's latest adventures to a Korean cover of "American Idiot" by Green Day, which feels like an overt knock on our guy. He's trying his best! In the trailer, Owen takes on a new mission in Seoul, South Korea, but he's even more outmatched this time around for the dangerous threats to national security. These threats might even been coming from sources closer to home.

Likely due to setbacks caused by the strikes, The Recruit season 2 contains just six episodes, down two episodes from its eight-episode order for season 1. But you can watch every twist and turn at once when season 2 releases on Thursday, Jan. 30 only on Netflix.