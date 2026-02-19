The Night Agent season 3 episode 6 recap: A major revelation changes everything

The Night Agent season 3 episode 6, “Murky Waters,” begins with a flashback to eight years earlier when the assassin is on another job. He uses car exhaust to kill two people via carbon monoxide, but as he’s leaving, he finds a young child crying in a crib.

And, that’s how we learn how this assassin, a single father, came to be a dad who brings his son with him on the road to various missions.

From there, The Night Agent season 3 episode 6 gets back to the fallout from the ending of episode 5.

Peter and Adam track Jacob Monroe back to his house thanks to Isabel

Peter and Adam finally get the jump on Jacob Monroe. After Isabel meets him and gets in the car with him, Peter and Adam follow and use facial recognition software to find out his real name is Jacob Monroe, which the audience has known for a long time.

Peter and Adam listen to Isabel and Jacob talk while sitting outside his house, and Peter sneaks in to get a closer look.

Together, Adam and Peter realize that Monroe used to be a FBI asset back in the ‘90s, which is why he’s so in the loop on so many big things.

Isabel is actually Jacob Monroe’s daughter

While Isabel tries to shake down Monroe by revealing her story about the terror attack and find out where Jay Batra is, Peter realizes that Monroe is actually Isabel’s father. He met her mother while he was working together with the FBI in Mexico City in the ‘90s, and they had a daughter, Isabel.

That’s all we know so far, but obviously, Isabel knows that Jacob is her father, but she left out that part of the story until now.

Jacob Monroe reveals he has cancer

Shortly after we learn that Jacob Monroe is Isabel’s father, he reveals that he has cancer. He removes his wig and shows her that he’s undergoing chemotherapy and lost his hair.

Isabel wants her father in her life, but she’s scared because she can’t trust him. She shares that someone is trying to kill her, and we know now, definitively, that Jacob Monroe didn’t hire the assassin like we thought was a possibility for several episodes.

Monroe asks Isabel to stay at his house and wait while he handles some business. Then, he confesses that he’ll tell her everything that he knows about Flight Pima 12 and more.

Adam tails Monroe on the business trip while Peter stays behind at the house.

The Night Agent. Stephen Moyer as The Father in episode 306 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

Freya is the one who hired the assassin

Monroe pays a visit to Freya, the banker who held his accounts, and he asks her to put a stop to the killing of Isabel de Leon, but Freya doesn’t budge. She won’t call off the assassin because Monroe is no longer a client of hers.

She tells Monroe that she can’t call off the killing. Instead, she calls the assassin herself and tells him to kill Isabel, Jay, Jacob, and anyone else who stands in their way. So, we learn some very important information in this scene. She is the one who hired the assassin in the first place to kill this story, and now, she’s upping the prize.

This is not good.

Chelsea reveals that she stole Brian Mott's phone from FLOTUS’s desk

After the President and First Lady host Chelsea and her husband at the White House for a thank you dinner after Chelsea killed Brian Mott, the man who Chelsea killed while he was trying to hurt the First Lady, Chelsea admits to her husband that she found and stole the man’s phone from the First Lady’s desk.

Chelsea knows that something is fishy, but everyone is telling her that she needs to drop it and just move on, especially her husband, Theo, who makes her promise to put the phone back. She also says she’ll stop investigating and looking into this mystery, but we know that’s a lie.

She calls Peter on the phone to tell him about her suspicions, but he’s on the job and can’t talk right now. He does tell her that he’ll send her his New York address in case it’s helpful. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing Peter and Chelsea again soon.

The First Lady knows Chelsea is investigating her

After waking up to a crying baby in the middle of the night, President Hagan and Jenny have a conversation about Chelsea. Hagan reveals that he caught her in Jenny’s office thinking about the shooting.

But, Jenny realizes that it’s more than that. Chelsea isn’t having a hard time after the shooting, she’s putting the pieces of this puzzle together slowly but surely.

When Hagan goes to help put their kid back to sleep, Jenny flies out of bed and checks her desk. She realizes that Chelsea found Mott’s phone and took it from her desk.

The kid learns that his father is a spy

At the pool, the assassin gives his son the wrong keycard to go back to the hotel room. There, the kid finds a bunch of weapons and disguises, and he confirms then that his father is a spy.

Later, they are playing games in the hotel room, and the father needs to leave on another mission, but his son gets mad and tells him that he knows that he is a spy. The father goes along with it and pretends to be a spy. He tells his son that he’ll give him a secret identity when he returns to the hotel.

Peter and Isabel escape the assassin

Peter and Isabel reunite at Monroe’s house and learn where Jay is being kept. They break him out of Monroe’s house, but as they are doing so, the assassin finally makes his move.

After killing Monroe’s guards, he nearly kills Peter and shoots Jay. They’ll be okay, but it’s Isabel we have to worry about. She tries to hide in Jay’s room, but the assassin changes his plan and burns the guest house down with Isabel inside. Luckily, Peter returns just in time to save Isabel and escape with Jay.

Peter, Isabel, and Jay escaped the assassin one more time, but I fear they'll have a hard time staying ahead of him for too much longer.

We'll find out what's next in The Night Agent season 3 episode 7 on Netflix!