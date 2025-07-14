The Night Agent season 3 just got a lot closer after latest filming update

It's been a while since we had an update to share about The Night Agent season 3 as the upcoming season remained in production for much of the year, but we finally have some news directly from the creator himself. Peter Sutherland's next mission just got one step closer to hitting our screens as the third season officially hit the filming milestone that fans have been waiting for.

On July 14, The Night Agent creator Shawn Ryan revealed on social media that season has "officially wrapped production." Filming on the forthcoming third season began back in February 2025 before season 2 had even been released on Netflix. Because the shoot took the cast and crew to so many different locations, filming lasted through half of the year, but it's finally completed.

The Night Agent season 3 filming wrapped in July 2025

In his social media post, Ryan shared that The Night Agent season 3 filmed in New York, Turkey, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Washington, D.C. That's definitely the show's longest locations list to date after season 1 mostly filmed in Canada and season 2 took the production to New York City, Thailand, and Washington, D.C. No wonder season 3 has been filming for so long!

New York, Washington, D.C., Turkey, Mexico, Dominican Republic… We hit them all. Season 3 of #TheNightAgent has officially wrapped production. @netflix @SPTV — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) July 14, 2025

While The Night Agent season 3 took most of the year to film, it's right on par with the filming schedule of the previous season, which spent February 2024 to June 2024 in production. Although season 2 was targeted for release before the end of 2024, the season was ultimately released in January 2025. Once again, season 3 could follow suit with an early 2026 release.

Prior to the release of season 2, series star Amanda Warren shared her hope that season 3 would drop the "same time next year," meaning around January 2026. Even though the new episodes have wrapped filming, we shouldn't expect the season to drop this year. Not only does the season now have to enter post-production, but Netflix still has a busy year of originals ahead.

There's still a lot we don't officially know about season 3, including what exactly Peter will be up to (though the season 2 finale previewed his new mission), but there's also a lot that we do know. Gabriel Basso will be back in the leading role, and Warren will also presumably reprise her series regular role as Catherine Weaver. Luciane Buchanan hasn't been confirmed to return as Rose just yet.

The Night Agent season 3 cast also includes Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, Suraj Sharma, Ward Horton, Albert Jones, and Fola Evans-Akingbola returning as a series regular. Evans-Akingbola was a series regular in season 1 and appeared in a cameo in the season 2 finale to set up her return in season 3.

We'll share more updates about The Night Agent season 3 as they are revealed by Netflix, the cast, and the crew. Until then, catch up with the first two seasons on Netflix right now!

