The Night Agent season 3 episode 8 recap: A shocking twist leads to the most brutal death so far

The Night Agent season 3 episode 8, “Truth Be Told,” begins with another flashback to the day Chelsea Arrington killed Brian Mott in the White House. We finally learn what actually happened.

Brian, who was being blackmailed by Jacob Monroe to collect the President’s brief for Jacob, tries to get the daily briefing, but Jenny, the First Lady, doesn’t want to keep their charade going. She wants out, but Brian needs those documents to make sure Jacob pays for his child’s cancer treatments.

He tries to take the documents, but Jenny won’t let him. They get into a little scuffle, and that’s when Jennry yells, “He’s got a gun!” Chelsea storms in and kills him, and it’s all the First Lady’s fault.

Jacob Monroe reveals that Freya is the one who hired the killer who took Peter

At Peter’s apartment, Jacob explains that Freya is the one who hired the assassin to try to kill them, and it’s all because Isabel is closing in on Freya with her story. He reveals that Freya funded the LFS attack, and he is connected to her. Jacob could expose her operation, but he needs the Grimm’s Fairy Tales book, which holds the key to all the documents.

Adam calls President Hagan for instructions after Monroe reveals that he has information that could lead them to Raul Zapata. Hagan doesn’t know yet that Jenny was also working with Monroe. We still don’t fully understand why, but she knows that if Monroe comes clean, he’s going to implicate the Hagans.

The Night Agent. (L to R) Stephen Moyer as The Father, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 308 of The Night Agent. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The assassin tries to find out why the book is important

Finally, we learn what happened to Peter. The assassin has Peter tied up to a chair. He hooks him up to an IV drip with a drug called Blue 88, which makes Peter want to spill all of his secrets during this interrogation. The assassin also tries to figure out who Peter actually is, which he eventually does.

He tells the guy that he’s a Night Agent, which seems like it’s the first time he’s heard this information.

As the interrogation continues, Peter gets very upset about his past, his father, and his mother. It’s clear there are still some open wounds there. Eventually, the conversation shifts back to Jacob, Jay, and Isabel.

He leaves a short time later to visit the hospital where Jay is staying, but when he’s collecting his supplies, he finds the D&D dice in the trunk. He knows that his son stowed away in the trunk on the way to the job, but he’s missing.

Back at the location Peter is being held, the kid helps Peter escape after Peter convinces him that the assassin and him are partners.

Right then, the assassin returns just as Peter is escaping with the book, but Peter makes a play to the assassin’s emotions. He lets Peter leave instead of shooting and killing him in front of his son.

Chelsea gets suspended for stealing the phone from the First Lady’s desk

Chelsea is called into her boss’s office at work, and she’s in big trouble. Jenny is trying to get ahead of everything, and she claims to be worried about Chelsea’s mental state. Chelsea reveals to her boss that she unlocked Mott’s phone, with the help of Mott’s brother, who also was suspicious of what his brother was up to at the White House. She found pictures of dozens of documents on his phone proving that the First Lady had been leaking them. Her boss doesn’t believe her, and she suspends her pending the investigation.

When she’s leaving, Jenny stops Chelsea to check in on her, but Chelsea isn’t playing games. She tells the First Lady that she’s on to everything. She knows she was leaking documents, and she makes sure that Jenny knows that she’s not going to stop.

Monroe learns where the next LFS will originate and where Zapata is located

During a prison transport, Monroe stops the bus carrying Hutson, a prisoner. In exchange for his freedom, Hutson reveals that the LFS didn’t hire the hitman to take out Isabel or Jacob. Hutson also reveals that the LFS is working with a shipping company in New Jersey to carry out the next attack. He also shares three locations where Zapata could be hiding, which is exactly what the government needs.

Later, he leaves with Adam to finish more business to stop Zapata before Adam turns him over to the FBI.

The Night Agent. David Lyons as Adam in episode 307 of The Night Agent. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Adam kills Jacob Monroe

On the way, Monroe tries to buy Adam’s loyalty with one final sales pitch. He doesn’t want to go to prison. Adam gets a call that looks like “bad news.”

Eventually, Adam accepts Monroe’s offer to help him escape. They go to another location where Jacob gathers belongings and a new passport, but right when things are looking promising for the old man in a long time, Adam shoots him in the head.

The episode ends with Peter calling Adam after escaping the assassin. Peter asks him to pick him up, but Adam tells him he needs to come to them. It’s a wild end for the character, but I have a strong suspicion about who might have ordered that hit on Monroe and why Adam went along with it.

Could it be Freya? Personally, I think that’s a long shot. There’s a much more reasonable explanation, and it has everything to do with Jenny Hagan. Hopefully, we’ll find out more in The Night Agent season 3 episode 9, the penultimate episode of the season, on Netflix.