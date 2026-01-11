The Night Manager season 2 is back, and after that explosive season premiere, things are looking as interesting as ever for Alex Goodwin/Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), if he survived the blast in the Spanish hotel room.

The Night Manager season 2 episode 2 begins with a hearing for Sally Price-Jones (Hayley Squires), one of the people on the Night Owls team.

Alex Goodwin is dead, but Matthew Ellis lives

Mayra (Indira Varma) is leading the hearing, and she absolutely reams Sally for blindly following Alex’s orders to go to Spain and cause this massive mistake and loss of life.

In the meeting, Mayra reveals that Alex is dead after the explosion at the hotel. We all know that’s not real, though, because in the next scene, Jonathan is alive.

Jonathan pays a visit to Sally, but she’s not at her home. Instead, Basil (Paul Chahidi) who helped him get a new identity after taking down Richard Roper is there. He offers to help Jonathan take down Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). He reveals that Roper (Hugh Laurie) was active in Colombia in the 1990s, and Jonathan tells him that he thinks Teddy is still running guns with the help of the British Intelligence. And, he’s going to get to the bottom of it, and Sally is going to help him. After Waleed was killed in Spain, she’s not going to let him die for nothing.

The trio puts together a plan to give Jonathan/Alex a new identity: Matthew Ellis. They build a whole backstory about his business ventures. Then, he travels to Colombia to infiltrate the Teddy’s inner circle. Sounds easy, right? We’ll find out!

Matthew meets Teddy Dos Santos

I guess so! In the next scene, Matthew is already playing tennis with Teddy’s lawyer, Juan (Unax Ugalde). After the match, Teddy meets Matthew for the first time and asks what he’s doing in Colombia. Business, Matthew says. Then, Teddy asks where he’s staying, and we know that he’s well on his way to taking the next step.

Later, Matthew overhears Teddy talking to General Sanchez (Mario Bolanos) about Alejandro Gualteros (Alberto Ammann), a prosecutor who has targeted Teddy.

We meet Alejandro shortly after, as well. Sally meets him randomly on the street and shares the audiotape recorded in London discussing the weapons shipment between Jaco, who was killed in the first episode, and Adam Holywell.

In London, Mayra and Basil attend Rex Mayhew’s funeral. After the service, they talk about how Basil is bringing Alex’s body back from Spain to the UK. Mayra mentions that she might needs Basil’s help to move up in the agency after Rex and Alex’s death. She asks Basil for all of Rex’s files for some reason. Obviously, he clocks this as suspicious.

Back in Colombia, Teddy invites Matthew to an event to discuss business. There, Teddy introduces Matthew to Roxana, who is accompanying Juan to the event. Oh, they know each other!

There are a million questions that are running through our heads. Is Matthew’s cover blown? Is Roxana’s cover blown?

Matthew and Roxana quickly make a deal

Matthew and Roxana catch up quickly and quietly. She reveals that she was working with Rex after he reached out to her, but she doesn’t know if that’s what got him killed. She claims she doesn’t know what’s actually in the shipments. Roxana just negotiates the deal and fronts the money, but now, she’s trying to get back to Miami. Teddy won’t let her leave.

Matthew offers her a deal-ish, and if she doesn’t take it, he promises to charge her as accessory to murder when this is all over. Apparently, Colombia had seized the shipment days earlier, and Teddy needs some cashflow. He wants Roxana to convince Teddy to ask him for the money.

When Matthew hands a business card to Roxana later in the night, he notices a picture of a woman from Teddy’s wallet. He tracks uses a private detective to find the woman, who happens to be Teddy’s mother, who has since died. While they are at the cemetery where she is buried, a woman asks Matthew why he is asking about her mother.

Teddy is actually Richard Roper's son

Matthew learns that Teddy is named Eduardo Vidal, and that his father is actually Richard Roper. Unfortunately, when he gets back to the hotel and meets Sally, Matthew realizes that he’s being tracked by one of Teddy’s men. Matthew tells Sally about the development, and she tells him that there have been six shipments total.

Just then, Roxana calls, and she tells Matthew that she has an in, but they need to meet for lunch. Matthew accepts, but before the call ends, Roxana says that she’ll be killed if Teddy finds out.

The following day, Sally tells Alejandro that she thinks there are British-supplied guns on those boats that were seized, but Alejandro tells her that his hands are tied. She tries to get a list to authorize the search of the ship.

At lunch, Roxana reveals that Teddy wants a $20 million loan/investment, and he wants to feel Matthew out. They make a deal that Roxana will be free if Matthew can use her help to take down Teddy. She doesn’t want any charges.

Teddy and Matthew finally agree to a deal

After lunch, Roxana takes Matthew back to Teddy’s house where Teddy asks for the money. He asks to think about the deal, and then the party gets started. He does a bunch of cocaine, drinks, and then Teddy’s associates spike his drink with something. Matthew finally comes back around, and he whispers for Roxana to help him before he falls into the pool.

Teddy doesn’t believe he is who he says he is, and he asks Matthew why he is really there. Matthew makes up some lies about losing the bank so much money. He reveals that he left $25 million in a bank account in Belize that he needs to clean via Colombia. That’s why Matthew needs Teddy, and Teddy needs Matthew. It’s the perfect plan, and Matthew plays his part perfectly.

Now, they’re going to do business together.

Overall, the second episode is where this story really picks up. We obviously had a lot of catching up to do with these characters, but now the game is afoot. Matthew/Alex/Jonathan has really stepped in it this time, though. Teddy is much more thorough than Roper was.

We'll find out how it shakes out in The Night Manager season 2 episode 3 on Prime Video!