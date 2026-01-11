The Night Manager season 2 episode 3: An old friend returns in a shocking twist

At the end of The Night Manager season 2 episode 2, Matthew (Tom Hiddleston) is in quite the predicament.

He’s tricked Teddy (Diego Calva) after he was drugged to reveal who he really is. Roxana (Camila Morrone) escorts him back to his hotel, and she stays with him overnight, as Teddy expects her to.

Before bed, Matthew tells Roxana to tell Teddy he has a deal after she reveals that there are British guns in that shipment to Teddy, but he needs proof of the shipment. She tells him that she will only do it if she walks away clean. Matthew tries to strong-arm her, but she pushes back and reminds him that he’s not in control of this situation.

Matthew makes a $20 million donation to Teddy's charity

Later, Matthew travels with Roxana and Teddy to Cartagena to secure the investment of $20 million, which requires Sally (Hayley Squires) and Basil (Paul Chahidi) to move it around to different accounts. It all goes, mostly, according to plan as Sally pretends to be a banker facilitating the transaction. Unfortunately, there’s a small delay with the account, thanks to Belize rules, but Teddy says it’s no problem.

Alejandro (Alberto Ammann), the prosecutor, is being watched, as is Matthew and Roxana. Alejandro tells Sally that he must act within 24 hours, but will that be enough time for the money to land or Matthew to get proof of the shipment to call in the big guns and take this operation down?

Unfortunately, to get things started, they need to lose Teddy’s tail, Viktor, so they come up with a plan to ditch him, which gives Basil some time to do what he needs to do and cut the cameras at the hotel.

Roxana steals the documents that Matthew needs

Alex leaves the hotel to find the briefcase and shipping information that he needs to break this case open while Roxana stays back at the hotel room. Unfortunately, he doesn’t find the receipts, but he does find the name “Gilberto Hanson.” He asks Roxana who that is, but she claims to not know. The couple get into a big fight, and Roxana threatens to tell Teddy everything if he doesn’t come through and get her out of the situation.

That night, Teddy buys Matthew a plane ticket back to Paris that leaves in the morning. That means Matthew only has mere hours figure this situation out. Luckily, he’s sent Sally back to the private detective who helped earlier with Teddy’s past to track down Gilberto Hansen.

Then, Matthew blows up the dinner party. He tells Teddy that he knows about the shipment in the port. That ends dinner, and then, Viktor asks Matthew to come with him.

Matthew’s plan works perfectly. Teddy panics, which sends Juan back to look through the paperwork to make sure Matthew doesn’t have any of it. It gives Roxana the opportunity to copy the shipping paperwork.

Teddy tries to kill Matthew

But, Matthew’s plan also gets him in quite the pickle. He’s escorted to a small boat with Teddy waiting for him.

Back in London, Basil gets a message from Mayra (Indira Varma) telling him to meet her at the River as soon as possible. She tell him that they found evidence of $300 million in the accounts and records from Rex’s email. Basil is tasked with pulling the funds back, which also means that the $20 million isn’t going to be transferred to the account for Teddy.

He comes up with a plan to put the money in a “dummy account,” but Mayra needs to think it over. Finally, she gives him the go ahead just as Viktor is about to throw Matthew into the ocean chained to an anchor. Well, that was a close call!

The funniest part about all of this is that Teddy asks Matthew if he’s hungry in the morning after trying to drown him the night before. It’s easily the funniest moment of the season so far.

At breakfast, Teddy reveals that his father was an Englishman. We know it’s Richard Roper, of course, but Teddy also shares that this money is going to fund a secret army.

At the hotel, Roxana interrupts Matthew’s meeting with Sally. She has the documents for Matthew. She gives them to him, and before she leaves, he asks about her father. Roxana reveals that her father was murdered by a militia group and his body was dumped at their house. She and her mother moved to America shortly after.

Finally, Roxana and Matthew have a moment, but Matthew stops her and says that he has bad luck with people who get close to him. Sally, then, interrupts before it goes any further because Teddy is flying out somewhere. Matthew and Martin follow his chopper in their car and find an address registered to Gilberto Hanson.

Richard Roper is alive in a shocking twist

Matthew leaves the car to get a closer look at what’s happening. It appears to be a meeting of sorts. General Sanchez arrives, followed by another person. Finally, the last person who arrives is… Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie.

What an ending! Is it real? Is Roper really alive? Is Matthew hallucinating? We’ll have to wait and find out in the fourth episode.

If Roper is alive, well, the game has officially changed. There’s almost no way Matthew gets out of this alive, right?