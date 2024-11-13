The Office star John Krasinski is 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive (your move, Dwight)
By Sandy C.
After teasing us with a few of its nominees, People has revealed its 2024 Sexiest Man Alive to be The Office star John Krasinski. We’re all proudly cheering for you, Krasinski! Well, all of us except Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), I’m sure.
The People have spoken, actor John Krasinski is this year’s Sexiest Man Alive and we are here for it. If you ask me, it’s about time Krasinski receives some recognition in this field. Fans and critics already know that he is an incredible actor, but he’s got charm and good looks, too!
Not only have we seen Krasinski master comedy in arguably one of the best comedies of all time, The Office, but the actor has also delivered brilliant performances in drama and horror. Most notably, Krasinski had us holding our breath as we watched him in the 2018 horror A Quiet Place, a movie he also directs. Speaking of which, Krasinski also served as the director for A Quiet Place Part II and the 2024 fantasy comedy, IF. And who can forget how Krasinski dominated the action genre as Jack Ryan in Prime Video’s Jack Ryan?
As we mentioned at the start of this post, we know this recognition is long overdue, but I’m pretty certain Dwight Schrute is fuming! In the workplace comedy The Office, Jim (Krasinski) and Dwight (Wilson) were constantly competing and teasing each other, with Jim often going overboard with his pranks. Don’t feel too bad for Dwight, though, there were several times he gave Jim a taste of his own medicine.
One thing’s for sure, there was never a dull moment watching these two. John Krasinski being named PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, however, is no prank! I’m looking forward to Rainn Wilson’s reaction to this news, I wonder if he’ll play along and react in anger as his iconic character. Enjoy the moment while you can, Jim!
Featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive column (thanks to your votes), we also have Glen Powell as the Sexiest Summer Action Star, Max Greenfield as the Sexiest Dog Dad, Jeremy Allen White won Sexiest Tattoos, and Jacob Elordi is Sexiest New Heartthrob. For all of the names visit the source HERE.