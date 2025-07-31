The Office UK finds a new streaming home (but only for a limited time)

Many people view the American version of The Office as being one of the best comedy series of its time, but the original UK version remains a beloved classic that started it all. If you're a huge fan of the original series, you'll be glad to know that it has found a new streaming home. The workplace comedy is set to be released on HBO Max very soon!

According to Deadline, HBO Max will soon offer U.S. subscribers access to a selection of British TV shows. This is happening because HBO Max made a short-term deal with BritBox, which is a streaming service that specializes in British TV content.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 29, the streaming giant will have a special "programming pop-up" featuring a curated selection of British TV series, including The Office. This limited-time event allows U.S. viewers to enjoy not only the workplace comedy but also a variety of other acclaimed British shows, all available on HBO Max without needing a separate BritBox subscription.

Both seasons of The Office, plus both parts of the Christmas special, will be available to stream throughout the entire period. That means you can expect the show to arrive on HBO Max on Aug. 1, and remain available on the platform until Sept. 29. This gives fans and new viewers the perfect opportunity to binge the full series.

Other titles included in the pop-up event that will be available on HBO Max for the full duration include Blue Lights seasons 1 and 2, Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy, Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, Father Brown, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Silent Witness, Sister Boniface, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and The Sixth Commandment.

Luther season 1, however, will only be available for a limited time. The first season will drop on HBO Max on Aug. 1 and remain available through Aug. 30. Luther season 2 will then take its place, streaming throughout the month of September. Additionally, Sherwood season 1 will stream on HBO Max only in August.

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant created The Office. It was originally broadcast on BBC Two from 2001 to 2002, comprising two seasons of six episodes each. Then, in 2003, BBC One aired the two Christmas specials.

The series follows the daily lives of office employees at the fictional Wernham Hogg paper company in Slough. At the show's center is David Brent (Gervais), the company's general manager, who desperately wants to be liked by his staff but often ends up making things awkward with his inappropriate jokes and misguided attempts to be a friend and leader.

Also in the cast besides Gervais are Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, Lucy Davis, Stirling Gallacher, Oliver Chris, Ralph Ineson, Patrick Baladi, Stacey Roca, Elizabeth Berrington, and many others.

As of July 31, you can stream the UK version of The Office on Hulu, Peacock, or Britbox.

