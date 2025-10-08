This is the one new HBO show you can’t miss this November (or you'll regret it)

Wow! Time is seriously flying by. It feels like just yesterday we were ringing in the new year, and now we're about to celebrate Halloween soon. It'll be November before we know it, and there's already a lot to be excited about.

For example, many new and returning shows will be released next month. But there's one particular show that we believe should be on everyone's radar, especially if you're a fan of laugh-out-loud comedies. It's the new HBO series, I Love LA. Perhaps you've heard of the name Rachel Sennott. Yes, the incredibly talented actress and comedian who has been making waves with her bold, hilarious, and relatable performances.

Remember Shiva Baby? That breakout role put her on the map, and since then, Sennott has continued to prove she’s one of the funniest and most versatile performers of her generation. Maybe you watched Bodies Bodies Bodies and/or Bottoms. She was also hilarious and magnetic in those films. Now, with I Love LA, she’s taking all that talent and then some to HBO, creating and starring in a series that, from the trailer, looks to be both wildly funny and surprisingly heartfelt. It definitely doesn't look like a show you want to skip out on! You can check out the official trailer below.

HBO's I Love LA should be at the top of your must-watch list for November 2025

Now that you've watched the trailer, tell me this doesn't look like the comedy series of the year. If not of the year, it's definitely going to be one of the most talked-about comedies this November. The plot is interesting enough to hook you right from the start, and the cast brings so much personality that it’s impossible not to be entertained.

Besides Sennott, you have Odessa A'zion, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, and Josh Hutcherson leading the show. Additionally, there are a bunch of guest stars that I'm sure you'll recognize and be glad to see pop up on your screen. The trailer already teased guest appearances from Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester and Yellowjackets star Elijah Wood. And honestly, that alone should be enough to get you hyped!

Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, Odessa A'zion, and Rachel Sennott in I Love LA | Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

I Love LA revolves around a group of friends trying to navigate life, love, and careers in the chaotic city of Los Angeles, where everyone’s chasing fame, validation, and the next big opportunity that could change everything. Sennott stars in the lead role as Maia. A'zion takes on the role of Tallulah, while Firstman plays Charlie, Whitaker steps into the shoes of Alani, and Hutcherson portrays Dylan.

The comedy series debuts on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT on HBO, with streaming available on HBO Max. The eight-episode run will release new installments each week, culminating in the finale on Sunday, Dec. 21.