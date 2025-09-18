The Paper gets a surprising debut on NBC this fall

The Paper just hit Peacock, but The Office sequel series is going to be getting a shot at the networks as well! Find out when!

The Office was one of the biggest comedy hits of the 2000s. The long-running comedy began the “mockumentary” trend of comedies that would be followed by the likes of Parks & Recreation and Modern Family, focusing on the goings-on of the Dunder Mifflin paper company.

The show made stars out of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and more and still retains a huge following with reruns in syndication. While there had been talk of a revival for years, we finally got a different type of follow-up in The Paper

The comedy from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman has the same documentary crew turning their attention to the Toledo Truth-Teller, a fictional Midwest newspaper facing the tough times of print media in 2025. It has the same dynamics of The Office with the quirky staff working odd encounters in Toledo.

The show premiered on Peacock on September 4 and the streamer was so confident of its success that it gave the series a second season renewal before the first year aired. But now NBC viewers get a chance to see it too!

THE PAPER -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Ramona Young as Nicole -- (Photo by: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK)

When does The Paper debut on NBC?

TV Line shared how The Paper will start airing on NBC on Mondays starting November 10 at 8:30/7:30c. That will follow fellow mockumentary St. Denis Medical which premieres season 2 a week earlier.

“Knowing how much The Office was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give The Paper a similar opportunity to connect,” NBCU Entertainment’s president of scripted programming Lisa Katz said in a statement. “One of the strengths of our company is meeting fans where they are by delivering shows across multiple platforms to maximize exposure and engagement.”

This may seem a strange move, but also becoming more common for NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime had its fifth season air on Peacock and that season will now join the other Law & Order shows on NBC in September.

This is a way for NBC Universal to expand The Paper’s audience to those who don’t subscribe to Peacock. That can get more eyes on the show and maybe more people subscribing to Peacock before season 2. It also fills up some holes in NBC’s schedule for the fall season. Finally, the network may be hoping the show earns more awards consideration airing on NBC than on Peacock.

It looks like the network is still in the mockumentary mood as they’ll also debut Stumble on Friday November 7 at 8:30/7:30c. This new comedy is about a crew filming behind the scenes of junior college cheer teams.

So for those who don’t have Peacock to catch The Paper, it will be delivered for free on NBC in November to get more subscribers on board!

The Paper season 1 streaming on Peacock and premiering on NBC Monday November 10 at 8:30/7:30c.