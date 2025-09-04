The Paper probably isn't worth watching (but its fate has already been decided)

The Office fans have either been looking forward to or dreading the day that has finally arrived: The premiere of the spinoff-reboot hybrid series The Paper. Most fans probably believe that it's best leaving the iconic NBC comedy series alone and untouched, in fear of tampering with its legacy. Some also likely think that if it's not a series that brings back the original cast, it's probably not worth diving back into this world. Well, ready or not, here a spinoff comes!

From The Office creator Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman (who's also the husband of Office star Ellie Kemper), The Paper only brings back one character from the original series. Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez) is an unwillingly participant in the documentary crew's followup project, which tracks the daily happenings of a struggling print newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, as a new editor-in-chief looks to revive the once vital paper with a scrappy crew.

The series debuted on Peacock with all 10 episodes, which wasn't the initial release plan, and immediately gives fans tuning in because of The Office what they're looking for. But it's a grim update on Dunder Mifflin. The company has closed and the employees have scattered. Maybe that isn't what The Office fans are looking for, and that might be the resounding takeaway from The Paper. Is it worth watching? Let's dive in and assess, while also sharing a surprising reveal for its fate!

THE PAPER -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore | Photo by: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

The Office fans won't find the same humor in The Paper

In a lot of ways, I don't envy the pressure that's likely being placed on The Paper and its cast and crew. The Office is a lot to live up to, and that's just putting it lightly. The series continued to take over the world and have a life of its own even after ending on NBC. It's still a show fans return to and quote and view as one of the all-time modern greats. Right now, The Paper isn't that.

On the day of its release, the follow-up became certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 85%, which is possibly higher than some fans expected. The series definitely gets better throughout season 1 as it finds its footing and own voice, but the pilot episode and the first following few episodes have a bit trouble getting out of the weeds of building this new world and its immediately large cast of characters. (There are already, like, three potential Jim and Pams.)

Perhaps most obviously, the humor just isn't the same. The Office pretty much got away with murder in the mid-aughts, but The Paper mostly plays it safe and focuses on situation humor and character moments right off the bat. Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) isn't Michael Scott, or really even Jim, and Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) doesn't have wait it takes score big laughs... yet!

THE PAPER -- Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK

The Paper season 2 is happening on Peacock

While the sense of humor continues to find its place amid a large cast and an even larger shadow of the show that came before it, The Paper received a huge vote of confidence from Peacock before the show even premiered. On Sept. 3, the day before season 1 dropped, the streaming service announced that The Paper season 2 is officially renewed and happening!

Rather than allowing the show to take a few weeks or months to build up word of mouth and sit with audiences, Peacock went ahead and doubled down on the comedy series. According to Deadline, The Paper season 2 could likely make its premiere next fall and prevent a wide gap in between seasons by holding back and waiting on the renewal decision.

Of course, the renewal likely doesn't come as a shock to some, provided that its an offshoot of The Office and seems primed for success. But Peacock has been cagey with its original comedies in the past, even those connected to past favorites (see: Saved by the Bell). Sure, The Paper might not be a must-watch right now, but being renewed for season 2 confirms that the show will only get better.

Watch The Paper on Peacock.