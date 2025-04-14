The Penguin season 2 gets disappointing update from Warner Bros. boss

The Penguin aired on HBO in late 2024 and saw much success. Not only did it end up being critically acclaimed, but it also drew in strong viewership numbers and quickly became a standout entry in the expanding DC Universe. It was even nominated for three Golden Globes, with its lead star Colin Farrell ultimately taking home the award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film.

After its eight-episode first season run came to an end in November 2024, fans were eagerly awaiting news of a second season. However, most of us knew that the chances of the hit crime drama coming back were slim, given the series was billed as a miniseries. A miniseries typically means that the story is designed to be concluded within its limited episode count, without any long-term plans for continuation. In other words, a second installment wasn't part of the original vision.

However, the overwhelming response from both critics and audiences sparked hope that the series could be extended further. It wouldn't be the first time a show initially intended as a miniseries found new life due to its popularity. Shows like Big Little Lies and The Watcher were billed as miniseries and started with one season, but were later renewed for additional seasons after seeing unexpected success. Who's to say that The Penguin couldn't follow in their footsteps? The demand is there, and that's usually what fuels the decision to extend a series beyond its original scope, especially if the show's creative team is on board.

Back in November 2024, series showrunner Lauren LeFranc said in an interview with The Direct that she'd be open to doing a second season, but that it has to be "the right thing." In other words, she wouldn't want to continue working in The Penguin world just for the sake of it. A potential second season would need to serve the narrative in a meaningful way, rather than just extending the series for the sake of popularity or success.

"I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there's something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they're terrible people. It's been a joy to write them, even though they're twisted and complicated and weird and darkly funny. So look, I think Gotham City is just such a fun sandbox to play, and I'd love to keep playing in it, but I think it just has to be the right thing. We should never do anything just to do it." - Lauren LeFranc

While this was somewhat of a promising update on the future of the crime drama, we've now been hit with some disappointing news from chairwoman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television, Channing Dungey. In a recent interview with Deadline, Dungey was asked about the chances of The Penguin season 2. She essentially responded by saying that while the possibility remains, there are no plans currently in development. That's a bummer...

She stated that while everyone involved in the project is open to the idea of revisiting the show and its characters, it would require the "creative stars to line up," meaning that the necessary conditions, like a compelling story and the availability of key talent, would need to come together for a continuation to happen. Essentially, she says that the series could potentially be extended if the creative team and cast are available and willing to return. However, at the moment, there are no concrete plans or work being done on a second season.

"The Penguin is one of those things where — and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more — it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never. I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team — I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment." - Channing Dungey

Hopefully, as time passes and the right circumstances align, the team behind The Penguin will be able to bring the series back for a second season. In the meantime, fans will need to stay patient, holding onto the hope that if the stars align creatively and logistically, a return to Gotham City could still be in the cards. For now, though, there's no official confirmation or timeline for what's next for the crime drama.

