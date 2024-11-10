4 crime shows like The Penguin
By Bryce Olin
The Penguin comes to an end on HBO and MAX on Sunday, Nov. 10. After watching one of the best gangster/mob stories we've seen in a long time, we know fans are going to be looking for something else to watch!
We've already watched The Batman, the film that inspired The Penguin, quite a few times. And, we also have a long time to wait until The Batman Part 2 hits theaters in 2026. Luckily, there are more than enough good crime shows for The Penguin fans to watch until The Batman Part 2.
And, we're also hearing some promising news about The Penguin season 2. We don't know for sure if the series is coming back for season 2, but there's some hope, according to a report from The Direct.
While we wait to find out the fate of The Penguin, let's get the list of crime shows to watch started with the best TV show of all time, The Sopranos.
The Sopranos
Where to watch: MAX
The Sopranos should be the first show that everyone thinks of when we're talking about gangsters, the mob, and crime shows. We know a lot of people have tuned in for The Sopranos, but just in case you haven't, The Sopranos is the show to watch if you like The Penguin. You can see that this show influenced The Penguin in many ways.
The Sopranos tells the story of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mobster and head of the Soprano crime family who is trying and failing to manage his business interests while also being there for his wife and kids. Is Tony's heart and head still in the game? That's what you'll find out over the course of six seasons.
In addition to Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Edie Falco, Dominic Chianese, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, and more star in the hit series.
Seriously, if you haven't seen The Sopranos, this is the show to watch on MAX right now!
Gotham
Where to watch: MAX
We had to include one DC show on the list! Look, there are a lot of great DC shows, but I don't think any of them really feel like The Penguin. The one that comes closest is definitely Gotham, and it's quite similar to The Penguin in some of its representations of characters from the world of Batman. Again, it's still very different, though. You have been warned.
Gotham premiered on FOX in 2014 and ran for five seasons through 2019. Set in Gotham City, the series tells the story of detective Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) as he tries to solve various crimes around Gotham while dealing with rampant corruption.
Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin, Jada Pinkett Smith, Robin Lord Taylor, Camren Bicondova, Erin Richards, Zabryna Guevara, Sean Pertwee, and more star in the series from Bruno Heller.
Gotham is an incredible show! If you need a new show to get into after The Penguin and want to stay in the world of DC and Batman, Gotham is the show for you. You can watch all five seasons on MAX right now.
Peaky Blinders
Where to watch: Netflix
It's not set in the modern day, but it's the best gangster series on TV since The Sopranos! Of course, I'm referring to Peaky Blinders from creator Steven Knight. The series, which is available to stream on Netflix, ran for six seasons through April 2022 when the final episodes aired on BBC in the UK and on Netflix everywhere else. Now, there's a movie special in the works that will cap off this great series. We can't wait to see it!
Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham, England, the early 1900s. The story follows Tommy Shelby, played Cillian Murphy, and his violent street gang known as the Peaky Blinders. We see Tommy navigate running the gang, keep his family together, and absorb the toll every decision takes on him as the leader of the Peaky Blinders.
I'm a huge fan of Peaky Blinders! It doesn't really remind me that much of The Penguin, but in terms of themes, story, and just pure entertainment, it's definitely worth watching if you're a fan of The Penguin.
The Wire
Where to watch: MAX
The Wire is another crime series that's often mentioned as the best or second-best TV series of all time. It's an incredible series from David Simon, and it premiered on HBO in 2002. The Wire ran for five seasons on the network before ending in 2008.
Set in Baltimore, The Wire shows how the various institutions the police, media, government, and industry interact with each other. The series begins with a team of detectives and officers trying to stop Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) and his large drug empire in the city.
The Wire has a phenomenal cast that includes Dominic West, Idris Elba, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Wendell Pierce, Lance Reddick, Amy Ryan, Aidan Gillen, Michael K. Williams, and many more.
If you haven't seen The Wire, now is the time!
That's the list of shows you should watch if you like The Penguin. Stay tuned for more news about the future of the series.