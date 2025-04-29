The Perfect Couple season 2 scores sneaky good update

Things are starting to look good for The Perfect Couple season 2 on Netflix!

It's been a while since we've heard much about a potential second season of the Netflix original series, but in the last two months, we've had two updates pointing to a season 2 renewal for The Perfect Couple.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix submitted The Perfect Couple in the drama series categories, rather than the limited series categories. Normally, limited series get nominated in -- you guessed it! -- limited series categories. There are only a few exceptions, but usually, it means that there's going to be another season of the series. It doesn't always work out that way, but often, it does.

That report follows the Variety report from March that suggested The Perfect Couple season 2 was in the works. The first season was based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. The report mentioned Netflix was developing the project as an anthology with a new story and a new cast. Variety reported Joanna Calo is writing the new season, which is based on Hilderbrand's novel, Swan Song. She'll also be taking over from Susanne Bier as the showrunner for the new season.

While speculating isn't always great when it comes to Netflix because there are truly so many things happening behind the scenes, there's a lot of smoke about The Perfect Couple season 2. There was a lot of interest in continuing the story immediately after the season. Then, in March, we saw the report from Variety that things were starting to look good for The Perfect Couple season 2. Now, seeing Netflix enter the series as a drama series instead of a limited series, that's a lot of smoke for there to be no fire.

The most disappointing part of this news is that there's likely going to be a brand-new cast in The Perfect Couple season 2. Personally, I would have loved to see Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber return in some capacity, and maybe they will as guest stars. I believe most of Hilderbrand's stories take place in and around Nantucket, so there could be some character crossover.

It's interesting, though, because technically, if it was an anthology, The Perfect Couple could still compete in the limited series categories and be renewed for another season. That's exactly what happened with Beef. So, is it possible that Kidman and the whole gang could return for another season? It seems possible, outside of the Variety report confirming the exact opposite.

Now, we just have to wait and see what happens. Will Netflix announce the renewal soon? Will they share the full cast? If the show is coming back for season 2, I'm sure there will be casting conversations happening if they aren't already.

Stay tuned for more news about The Perfect Couple season 2 on Netflix!