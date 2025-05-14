Streaming's most popular medical drama primed for cable TV premiere this fall

Just like that, another streaming show is getting a linear airing. The Pitt will air on a channel, making the move similar to The Day of the Jackal and Paradise. However, it’s not to the network that you would initially expect.

The Pitt debuted on Max in January 2025. The 15 episodes, which showcase one hour in the emergency department in each episode, then ran weekly. It quickly became a success, keeping a storyline contained to just 15 hours in one hospital, putting the focus on how busy things can get and how long it can take to get test results back.

After the immediate success, it wasn’t surprising to see Max renew it for a second season. That season will be set over the course of a holiday weekend, which means a lot busier and likely a lot more drunker people!

Noah Wyle in The Pitt on Max

The Pitt is getting a linear outing but not on HBO

You would initially think that if a Max show was going linear, it would go to HBO. After all, the streamer and the cable network are attached to each other. All HBO content ends up streaming on Max soon after airing on the channel.

Well, instead, it’s going to TNT! This is another Warner Bros. Discovery network, so it does make sense, but it is an odd choice. TNT is the network that brought us Snowpiercer until it suddenly stopped working on original scripted content.

Variety hasn’t shared exactly when the series will premiere on TNT. All we know is that it’s coming sometime in the fall. There also isn’t a confirmation of how it will be released, whether it’s going to be a string of back-to-back episodes in a weekend, one every single day, or just once a week as normal. Considering the series is like 24 in terms of format, anything could work for this one to keep the momentum going.

Noah Wyle in The Pitt (Warrick Page/MAX)

The Pitt is not the first show to head to TNT

While it seems odd, this is not the first show to head to TNT after its run on Max. True Detective: Night Country got a linear run on the same network, and Peacemaker fans will get to see a run of that first season ahead of the second season release.

Likewise, TBS has gained some shows, which is another Warner Bros. Discovery network. That one aired Hacks after its streaming run.

The move to airing streaming shows on linear network is being used by multiple companies. ABC is currently airing the Hulu series Paradise and has aired Only Murders in the Building, and NBC aired The Day of the Jackal. Some networks air just the premiere episodes, such as CBS bringing the series premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution. This multi-platform push has helped to bring more viewership to top shows, which is necessary at a time when production costs are going up exponentially, so it’s not surprising to see Max attempt this with The Pitt.

The Pitt is coming to TNT sometime in fall 2025.