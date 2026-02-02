The Pitt season 2 finally addressed Dr. Collins' exit (and we love it!)

When we learned that Tracy Ifeachor wouldn’t be back on The Pitt season 2, we were disappointing. Dr. Collins has a lot of heart when it comes to her patients, and we were ready to see more of that.

At first, her absence wasn’t mentioned. The good news is The Pitt season 2 episode 4 finally explained where Dr. Collins is, and while it means we won’t get to see her, we are happy for the character.

Whittaker gave the Collins update we needed on The Pitt

While Whittaker continued to treat Louie, he asked for Dr. Collins. This is when Whittaker explained that Collins was no longer with the hospital, but that’s not because of something bad.

The hospital is a teaching hospital, and Whittaker explains that Collins has finished her residency year. It was time to move on to be an attending, and that meant a move to another location. Rather than staying in Pittsburgh, she moved to Portland to be closer to her family. At least, Whittaker believes that’s where her family is.

She’s managed to get an attending position at a hospital there, and it means she can continue her career.

There’s more exciting news for Collins on The Pitt

Whittaker also shared some personal up dates for Collins with Louie, and considering her connection to Louie, she probably wouldn’t mind this. We learned through the conversation that Collins has adopted a baby, who she is now raising.

This was a wonderful update considering the way The Pitt season 1 played out. Just three episodes before the end of the season, she told Dr. Robby that she has suffered a miscarriage earlier in the shift. She’d just kept pushing through, but Robby sent her home, where she could rest and focus on grieving the loss. He made it clear that she has to focus on herself, and that meant turning off her phone and the TV. Neither of them were going to do her any good.

We’d also learned during that episode that she had previously had an abortion, making it clear that at the time she got pregnant, she wasn’t ready to be a mom. It’s clear that with time, she became ready, but she opted for adoption.

We were certainly shocked to find out that Ifeachor wouldn’t return for The Pitt season 2. In the end, it all came down to the creative storytelling, but it’s clear that the character of Dr. Collins is still important to the world of The Pitt.

The Pitt airs Thursdays at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max.