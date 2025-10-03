The Rainmaker sneak peek promises drama with Bruiser's dad [Exclusive]

A new episode of The Rainmaker brings more drama. This time, it threatens to include Bruiser’s dad. We have a sneak peek of The Rainmaker season 1, episode 8, and things are about to get tricky with the FBI.

It’s not like Rudy and Bruiser don’t already have enough going on with the current case involving Dot Black. The FBI showed up a few episodes ago, looking for answers about Rosalie Sutton. While Bruiser didn’t give them anything, it wasn’t even like she was just protecting her dad. She doesn’t know what her dad and Prince did back in the day.

Well, it may be time for some answers to come out. Bruiser’s dad is out, and we all know that the FBI won’t let up, not with the current information.

THE RAINMAKER -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor -- (Photo by: Chistopher Barr/USA Network)

Those aren’t FBI bugs in The Rainmaker season 1, episode 8

The sneak peek of the episode starts with Bruiser’s dad getting out of prison, and he immediately knows that the FBI is watching when Bruiser shares that they’re not alone. Well, this leads to sharing that the FBI bugged the office, but that’s not the case after all.

What’s interesting in this sneak peek is that nobody really focuses on who the bugs belong to. Both Rudy and Bruiser’s dad note that they’re not FBI bugs, but the conversation moves on before they can really get into who could have put the bugs there—and we’re sure that it’s going to involve Dot’s case rather than Rosealie’s case.

How would Rudy know that the bugs don’t belong to the FBI? Well, at some point, he’s getting a visit from the FBI in The Rainmaker season 1, episode 8. It’s time for a huge spoiler for the episode: Rosalie Sutton has been found dead. It’s no wonder the FBI is fresh on this case, especially when they thought Bruiser’s dad had killed her in the first place.

Did Bruiser’s dad kill Rosalie? She doesn’t think so, but she also doesn’t know what he used to do for Leo. There are a lot of secrets, and it’s possible that she doesn’t know her dad as well as she thinks she does.

Take a look at the sneak peek for The Rainmaker season 1, episode 8:

We’re closing in on the season finale at this point, and there seem to be more plot threads showing up to solve. Is it possible that the case involving Rosalie is somehow going to tie to the hospital case? That’s unlikely, but we could see Prince end up being thrown under the bus, considering the way episode 7 ended!

The Rainmaker airs on Fridays at 10/9c on USA Network.