Here's how to watch The Rainmaker on USA and Peacock

First came the hit John Grisham novel, then the popular Matt Damon film, and now almost 18 years later, The Rainmaker is coming to the small screen as a 10-episode television series. Despite the novel and film both releasing in the 1990s, the themes and conflicts driving The Rainmaker feel incredibly (and unfortunately) all too relevant.

The show follows a young law school grad named Rudy Baylor who (after being fired from his dream job on his first day) finds himself in a position where he has to take a job with a law firm that's.... less than desirable. As USA Network points out, the law offices are located in what used to be a taquería, and he's forced to take on the cards he's been dealt.

But when Rudy starts working on a major case, he uncovers "possible conspiracies surrounding the death of their client's son, involving a hospital whose actions go beyond negligence to outright murder," Rudy has to prepare a winnable case against that same top lawyer who had fired him.

The show stars John Slattery, Lana Parrilla and Milo Callaghan with Michael Seitzman executive producing. Even though I'm a fan of the movie, I'm very much looking forward to seeing how the series will take advantage of all the extra hours they're allowed because of this change in format. The series will have more than triple the runtime of the film, which means we get to dive further into these characters and build on everything that is already loved about the story. Watch the trailer below to learn more about the new show.

When can you stream The Rainmaker online?

With 10 hour-long episodes in all, The Rainmaker will be airing in a traditional format with one episode being released each week. Episodes will air Fridays at 10 p.m. on USA Network starting on Aug. 15.

We shared The Rainmaker release schedule:

Episode Time and Date Episode 1 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 15 Episode 2 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 22 Episode 3 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 29 Episode 4 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 5 Episode 5 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 12 Episode 6 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 19 Episode 7 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 26 Episode 8 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 3 Episode 9 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 10 Episode 10 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 17

Similar to what we've seen recently with other USA Network shows like Resident Alien, new episodes of The Rainmaker will not be made available to stream simultaneously.

Fans wanting to view on Peacock will need to wait a full week before being able to watch the previous week's episode. So even though the series will debut August 15, those of us watching on Peacock can stream the premiere on Friday, August 22, and unfortunately, we will always be a week behind (so be mindful of spoilers on social media!) until the season concludes in October.

The Rainmaker premieres August 15 at 10 p.m. on USA Network, with episodes streaming on Peacock one week after they first air.