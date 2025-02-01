The Recruit season 2 ending explained (and how it sets up season 3)

The Recruit season 2 just premiered on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 30. I binge-watched all six episodes of the shorter second season (season 1 was eight episodes!), shared the season 2 ending, and speculated about what could be next for Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) in season 3.

First, I have to give some props to Alexi Hawley, the writers, the cast, and the crew for pulling off an incredible second season. There are a lot of spy shows on TV, but most of the shows aren't as well-made as this one. This story moves at a break-neck pace. Logistically, it must be a massive challenge to put this season together when the show is filmed in so many locations with so many big action sequences. It's a really, really good Netflix show!

After the two-year break between season 1 and season 2, I was a little bit worried about how well this story would work. The first season ends on a cliffhanger with Max's (Laura Haddock) fate in the air. Well, it's revealed that Max was killed by Nichka (Maddie Hasson) in the season 1 finale. She is not in the second season at all. And, well, it really worked! The story gets spun in a new direction, and it works really well.

The Recruit season 2 ending is not as big of a cliffhanger. Many of the storylines are wrapped up, but there's a lot of fallout that could happen in a potential third season. So, let's talk about what happens in The Recruit season 2 finale, "I.D.N.W.T.B.D.I."

Spoilers ahead for The Recruit season 2!

Nichka betrays Owen and Lester to the Russians

In the season 2 finale, Nichka reveals that the Yakuza's compound where they are holding Nan Hee (Sanghee Lee) hostage is impenetrable with the small group Dawn (Angel Parker), Lester (Colton Dunn), and Owen assembled. Instead, they plan for Owen and Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo) to pose as the insurance lawyers prepared to pay the full price of $10 million. The swap will go down on a boat off the coast of Vladivostok.

Owen, Lester, Dawn, and Jang Kyun put a plan together. As soon as Nan Hee is brought out, Owen is going to click a button, and Dawn and her team will bust in, rescue Nan Hee, and get out of there.

Unfortunately, as we learn later, Nichka has double-crossed them. While the swap is happening, the Russians circle the yacht and Yoo Jin's boat. There's no way for Dawn and her team to save Nan Hee without risking getting killed or captured by the Russians. So, Jang Kyun and Owen get into a shoot-out with the Yakuza. Owen jumps off the boat and swims away while Jang Kyun and Nan Hee are handed over to the FBS as prisoners, which Nichka also set up.

Owen finds a safety nearby while he plans his next move. He calls Lester and lets them know he's going back for Jang Kyun, and Lester loops in Nichka. He doesn't know she's working with the Russians yet.

After Nichka tries to kidnap Owen, he escapes and sneaks into the airfield where they are preparing to transport Jang Kyun, Nan Hee, and himself when Nichka brings him in.

Dawn dies in The Recruit season 2 finale

Meanwhile, the CIA Director gives Lester and Dawn orders to kill Owen, Jang Kyun, and Nan Hee before they fall into Russian custody. Lester balks at the deal, but Dawn accepts the CIA Director's offer in exchange for control of the Moscow office, which she and Lester had been gunning for all season.

Dawn stakes out the airfield with her sniper rifle, and it looks like she might have a clear shot at the marks, but Nichka interrupts. Nichka needs Owen and Jang Kyun alive to give to the Russians, so she stops Dawn from killing them. The pair get into a knife fight, but Nichka wins easily and throws Dawn's body into the ocean.

It's assumed that Dawn is dead, but I would not be surprised if she miraculously lived and is now being tortured in Russia or becomes a Russian agent in season 3. We'll just have to wait and see!

Owen and Yoo Jin rescue Jang Kyun and Nan Hee

Owen finds Jang Kyun and Nan Hee and escapes the airfield in a Russian SUV. Surprisingly, there isn't that much resistance, but they likely had nothing to worry about knowing the CIA agents wouldn't risk their lives trying to save a South Korean spy.

Nichka arrives and starts shooting at the SUV, which alerts the Russian soldiers who give chase. There's nowhere for Owen, Jang Kyun, and Nan Hee to go, so they park the SUV and start swimming.

Luckily, Yoo Jin (Do Hyun Shin) has commandeered the boat from Lester, who is knocked out. She shows up just in time to save Owen, Jang Kyun, and Nan Hee, but they aren't safe yet. The Russians chase the boat, and for a minute, it looks like they're going to catch up. Suddenly, a US submarine appears and scares off the Russians giving chase.

Finally, Owen, Jang Kyun, and Nan Hee are safe.

Before the submarine goes under, Jang Kyun and Owen have a quick chat. Owen offers Jang Kyun a home in America (can he even do that? lol) after everything, and Jang Kyun, who is in big trouble back home, accepts his offer.

And, that's where the season ends. We don't see any of the fallout, but we don't need to. We know everything is going to more or less work out for Owen and the gang after the heroics in Russia. Will he still be part of the CIA? I don't know if they can get away from him now.

What to expect in The Recruit season 3

So, The Recruit hasn't been renewed for season 3 yet, and based on Hawley's latest comments via Deadline, it sounds like they're waiting for Netflix to decide regarding the third season. Based on the show's quality and story, there's no way this show should get canceled. I was super worried when Netflix dropped The Recruit season 2 one week after The Night Agent season 2, but The Recruit season 2 was great, maybe even better than The Night Agent season 2. If the fans watch, there's no way The Recruit will get canceled!

As for what's next in The Recruit season 3, Owen pulled off the impossible with a little bit of help. He rescued Nan Hee, which is what he set out to do, saved Jang Kyun's life after building a bond with him, and started a relationship with Yoo Jin.

Based on what happened, I don't think anyone can go back to South Korea, so they should all be heading to America where there are many unanswered questions about what's next for Owen, Lester, Amelia (Kaylah Zander), and Hannah (Fivel Stewart).

For Owen, one would assume he's still going to be working as a lawyer for the CIA, but the CIA Director (Nathan Fillion) was ready to kill him and pin everything on him. Will he be a marked man in season 3? It's definitely possible. Will he be in a relationship with Yoo Jin? Owen doesn't seem like he's ready for a big commitment like that just yet.

As for Lester and Amelia, they all know a lot of information that they should not know. Amelia was responsible for getting the ball rolling and pinning these crimes on Owen at Nyland's request. We don't know what's next for Lester and Violet, but they were tapped to help save the day in South Korea, so we have to imagine they'll be in the mix in season 3.

For Hannah, we know her role in this story is not over, either, even though she should avoid Owen. I could see her catching the thrill of the CIA after what has happened to her and want a piece of the pie in season 3, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Finally, Nichka is definitely going to be a part of season 3 in some capacity. She ends up in some deep trouble with the Russians after she's unable to deliver Owen and the CIA agents in season 2. We have a feeling she might continue her double agent ways in season 3, but it really depends on the story and where things go.

We'll let you know more about The Recruit season 3! Stay tuned for more information!