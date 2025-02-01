The Recruit season 2 episode 5 recap: W.S.T.W.T.P.

The Recruit season 2 episode 5, “W.S.T.W.T.P.,” begins with Grace (Young-Ah Kim), Jang Kyun’s boss briefing her team about the Americans: Lester (Colton Dunn), Owen (Noah Centineo), and Janus (Kristian Bruun), but she can’t find Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo).

At the end of episode 4, Owen, Jang Kyun, and Lester tried to pay for Nan Hee’s release, and now, they need to put together a plan to rescue Nan Hee (Sanghee Lee) from Russia. Meanwhile, Grace reveals that she’s at Jang Kyun’s apartment, and it’s trashed. He says that Janus drugged him and the Americans probably searched his apartment. Grace reveals that the police have a tip on the whereabouts of Owen, Lester, and Janus, and they’re on the way.

Lester and Owen barely escape after paying off a random person for their car. Owen also calls Nichka and asks her to collect intel on where the Yakuza are holding Nan Hee.

Amelia rescues Hannah from Jae

Back at the hotel in Washington D.C., Jae (Omar Maskati) is freaking out after hurting Hannah (Fivel Stewart). He doesn’t want to be a spy, but he’s running out of options. Hannah, who is actually very good at this, convinces Jae to call Owen on her phone for intel. Hannah tells Owen that she’s been kidnapped by Jae and is being held at the Four Seasons before Jae can hang up. Then, Owen calls Amelia (Kaylah Zander), and she sends in a team to rescue Hannah. This is messy, but they save her with relative ease.

Later, Hannah is taken to the CIA offices. Owen videos in from South Korea and explains that she needs to forget about everything that happened or she can’t leave the room. She can’t speak about this at all ever again. And, she doesn’t take it well. Lester tells Owen that he can’t see Hannah ever again. They need to lose each other’s number.

Amelia questions Jae about the NIS, what he was doing, and why he was spying. Hannah has revealed his whole story to Amelia, so she knows he is a spy. He promises to talk.

Jang Kyun is compromised

Meanwhile, in Seoul, Grace arrests Janus. She interrogates him, and she threatens to reveal to the US that he’s compromised. He wants a PNG, but Grace is dragging her feet.

Later, Grace learns that Jang Kyun is a double agent working with the Americans. Luckily, Owen and Lester find out first and call Jang Kyun and let him know that he needs to flee, which he does.

Lester and Owen also find out that Dawn (Angel Parker) and her team have touched down in Seoul. They know that Dawn and Dodge tried to kill them, so they take them to the edge of a cliff. Lester and Owen are going to kill them until Jang Kyun shows up. He reveals they need a tactical team to help get them out of South Korea. How convenient. Now, they actually have one. Dawn and Dodge (Jesse Collins) get released.

Owen escapes Seoul on Yoo Jin’s boat and heads for Russia

Owen calls the CIA Director (Nathan Fillion) and Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) while they are on a call with the NIS officials. Owen reveals that they are going to try to save Nan Hee, and after Owen reveals that he knows about the CIA crypto, the CIA Director makes a deal with Owen. Unfortunately, the CIA Director already knows that Owen is going to fail and probably die on this mission, and they’re fine with that after finding the Dead Man’s Switch Jang Kyun’s going to use to reveal CIA secrets.

After, Dawn agrees to build a team to aid the mission to find Nan Hee.

Then, Owen pays a visit to Yoo Jin (Do Hyun Shin) to find a boat and leave South Korea before the NIS catches them. She’s leaving work on her motorcycle. He tries to pay for her father’s boat, but she doesn’t understand. He tries to explain what’s happening with Jang Kyun and Nan Hee. He panics because he realizes that he’s now implicated her, but she’s down to help. She confesses her life started to change when he walked back into it. She promises to give him the boat, but she wants to come.

Owen doesn’t want her to come, but the police and NIS show up and trap them in the alley. Owen escapes on the bike, and Yoo Jin jumps on the back. The police chase Owen and Yoo Jin through the narrow streets and alleys of Seoul. After Yoo Jin hits one of the officers in the head with a water bottle, probably a Hydroflask, they escape the police and make it to Sokcho Port, where they meet back up with Lester and Jang Kyun.

They set sail for Russia to save Nan Hee. And, that’s where the penultimate ends. Owen, Lester, Jang Kyun, and Yoo Jin are heading for Russia to save Nan Hee from the Yakuza with Nichka.

What does “W.S.T.W.T.P.” stand for?

This episode title acronym isn’t nearly as fun as some of the others in The Recruit season 2. “W.S.T.W.T.P.” stands for “We’re still tinkering with the programmatics.” And, that’s a quote from Nyland while he’s trying to figure out what the best move is in South Korea with Janus in trouble, Lester and Owen compromised, and Jang Kyun, the Greymailer, also in trouble.

Will Owen and the gang save the day? We’ll find out in the season finale!