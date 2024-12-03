The Recruit season 2 inexplicably premieres one week after The Night Agent season 2
By Bryce Olin
It's been an incredibly long wait for The Recruit season 2, but that wait is almost over! Netflix just announced the release date and shared the first look at The Recruit season 2.
The first season of the Netflix original series starring Noah Centineo premiered on Dec. 16, 2022. It was a big hit during late 2022 and into the beginning of 2023. The spy series created by Alexi Hawley definitely filled a void. Unfortunately, the writers' and actors' strike slowed the start of production on season 2, and fans have been waiting ever since to watch the new season.
The Recruit season 2 release date
The Recruit season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. All six episodes of The Recruit season 2 will be available to stream then. And, yes, it's two episodes shorter than season 1. We know fans will not be happy about that, but it's the other thing that fans really shouldn't be happy about.
Inexplicably, The Recruit season 2 premieres one week after The Night Agent season 2 (Jan. 23), which is going to be one of the biggest Netflix seasons of the year.
It sure looks like Owen Hendricks and The Recruit season 2 are about to be overshadowed by Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and The Night Agent season 2.
The Recruit season 2 is set up to fail
Look, I'm as happy as anyone to get The Recruit season 2 on Netflix. The first season was great! And, fans have been waiting for so long.
But, I can't help but wonder why Netflix is releasing The Recruit season 2 one week after The Night Agent season 2, which was a much more popular show.
I know fans can watch two shows at once or more than one show in a two-week period, but that's a lot of spy action to pack into the end of January and the beginning of February. I'm assuming that The Night Agent season 2 is going to be a monster hit for Netflix. Based on the fan interest for season 1 and since the show premiered, The Night Agent season 2 should end up as one of the most-watched Netflix shows of all time. The first season ranks No. 7 on the Netflix Top 10 list, with 800 million hours of viewed. I think season 2 is going to be even bigger.
Maybe I'm wrong! Netflix has a lot of data that is used to inform decisions. Perhaps, the algorithm knows that fans want more spy shows immediately after watching another spy show. Then, fans can move from The Night Agent season 2 directly into the new season of The Recruit.
I tend to disagree with that logic, though, as you can see. It makes so much more sense to me to space out The Night Agent and The Recruit. Netflix would never release Stranger Things and Wednesday in back-to-back months, right? The same logic should be used for The Night Agent and The Recruit.
If The Night Agent season 2 is one of the most popular Netflix seasons of all time, The Recruit season 2 basically has no chance of succeeding. And, if that's going to be the case, it's definitely in jeopardy of getting canceled after season 2. I feared this would happen, and that's why I included the series on the list of Netflix shows in danger of getting canceled in 2025. The long gap between seasons AND a historically popular show of the same genre dropping at the same time? That's tough.
We'll see how it all shakes out in January and February 2025 for The Recruit season 2!