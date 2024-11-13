The Night Agent season 2 is coming to Netflix early next year! (Release date and teaser)
The Night Agent fans, mark your calendars because Netflix has finally shared when season 2 of the hit action thriller series is making a comeback to our screens. We've been waiting on the streamer to give us an official release date, and the time has finally come! And thankfully, it's not too much longer now.
The Night Agent season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 on Netflix. There's a total of 10 episodes, just like the first season. Earlier this year in September, we had hopes that the new season would drop in November after the show's Instagram account seemed to confirm this release window. However, Netflix came back and said we'd need to wait until 2025.
And when that news happened, I'm not going to lie. I was disappointed. That's such a long wait and we didn't know when we could expect it next year. Thankfully, it's the start of 2025 when the second season rolls around. So it's not too bad. Still a long wait, but not as long as we thought. When season 2 premieres, it'll be almost two years since new episodes were released. Season 1 came out in March 2023.
But let's put all of that behind us and just get excited about what's to come! The Night Agent season 2 sees our favorite main character, Peter, earning a spot in the Night Agent secret organization after his efforts to save The President in the first season are noticed, per the synopsis.
However this is an action thriller after all. And it's a dangerous job that he holds. Peter enters "a world where danger is everywhere and trust in in short supply." Ooh! Not only did Netflix share the release date, but a teaser video as well to quench more of our Night Agent thirst. Check it out below!
The video really showcases some of those dangers Peter will face including running for his life, almost getting shot, and more. We can't wait to see him beat it all and the enemies that are sure to come his way. We believe in you, Peter.
Thankfully, the good news doesn't stop there. Netflix has already confirmed that The Night Agent season 3 is happening. And so, the adventures will continue. The third season is set to start filming at the end of this year, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. Then, production will head back to New York in 2025 to finish work there.
The Night Agent season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates!