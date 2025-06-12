The Rings of Power season 3 scores exciting filming update and new cast members

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just got a big piece of filming news, as well as some top new cast members joining for season 3!

Prime Video fans may be mourning the cancellation of The Wheel of Time, but at least there’s another top fantasy adaptation staying on the streamer. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning for a third season to push the storyline more.

There had been some concerns about the show returning. For one thing, the massive budget has to be a worry for Prime Video. There was also how season 2 was met with a mixed reaction by viewers and fans for its pacing and writing. Given Prime Video has been axing some shows quickly (such as Etoile, which was canceled after one season despite having a two-season order), cutting Rings loose was a possibility.

Still, Prime Video appears invested in the show and seeking to continue the massive prequel to the smash hit movies. Season 3 should build on that as it gets closer to the events of the films. Season 2 ended with Galadriel throwing herself off a cliff to escape Sauron, who was making plans to continue to conquer Middle-Earth. Meanwhile, as many speculated, the Stranger revealed himself to be Gandalf.

That sets up season 3, which is expected to make a time jump to get closer to the War of the Ring, which would be the prologue to the movie trilogy. Deadline confirms that filming has already begun at Amazon MGM Studios series’ new U.K. production home of Shepperton Studios. Now, Deadline also confirms that the series has added three top actors to join the large cast!

Who’s joining The Rings of Power season 3?

Per Deadline, the show has cast Andrew Richardson as a series regular and Zubin Varla and Adam Young in recurring roles. They join Jamie Campbell Bower, who had been cast in a mysterious role.

There’s no word on who the actors will play, although Deadline notes that one character may be a sea captain who could fit for Richardson. Notably, Varla has done voice work for some characters on the show, although it’s unclear if this is one of those random characters.

Richardson is best known for his stage work in London and will be seen in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, co-starring Emilia Clarke. Varla had a recurring role as Xanwan on Andor, while Young has been seen in series such as Masters of the Air.

With filming underway, it’s likely more cast additions are coming. For now, fans can expect The Rings of Power to amp things up for season 3 and deliver the epic showdown they’ve long anticipated.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video.