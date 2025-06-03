The Sandman season 2 surprises fans with bonus episode and intriguing titles

Who's ready for the return of The Sandman? This summer, the long-awaited second and final season of the popular fantasy series will land on Netflix, and we'll finally get to see Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) back on our screens along with several other returning characters and many new faces drawn from the pages of the iconic DC comic series.

Adding to the excitement, Netflix has just surprised fans with the announcement of a bonus episode, as well as unveiled a list of all the intriguing episode titles for The Sandman season 2 that offer subtle clues about what’s to come. With all that's been revealed about the second season so far, we can already tell it's going to be another incredible installment!

Unlike the first season, The Sandman season 2 will be released in two parts. Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix with six episodes dropping all at once on Thursday, July 3. Then, the show will return on July 24 with five additional episodes. This brings the total episode count for season 2 to 11, but with the recently announced bonus episode, fans will actually get 12 episodes in total.

The bonus installment will make its way to Netflix on Thursday, July 31, and center around Death of the Endless (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). This means the entire final season will roll out over the course of July, providing viewers with a steady flow of new content that keeps anticipation high as Dream’s story moves toward its epic conclusion.

Here's a list of all the The Sandman season 2 episode titles below:

Episode 1: “Season of Mists”

Episode 2: “The Ruler of Hell”

Episode 3: "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold"

Episode 4: "Brief Lives"

Episode 5: "The Song of Orpheus”

Episode 6: “Family Blood”

Episode 7: "Time and Night”

Episode 8: "Fuel for the Fire”

Episode 9: “The Kindly Ones”

Episode 10: “Long Live the King”

Episode 11: "A Tale of Graceful Ends”

Episode 12 (bonus episode): "Death: The High Cost of Living”

The Sandman season 2 will see Dream faced with very difficult decisions as he tries to protect himself, his realm, and the real world from the serious consequences of mistakes he made in the past. To make things right, he has to confront a variety of people, including old friends, enemies, gods, monsters, and humans. But he soon learns that the journey toward forgiveness and fixing the damage he’s caused is complicated and full of surprises. Ultimately, Dream might have to sacrifice everything to achieve true redemption.

The second season will adapt some of the most popular storylines from the Sandman comics. These comics include Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones and The Sandman: Overture as well as some famous standalone stories like “Tales in the Sand,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Song of Orpheus,” “Thermidor,” “The Tempest," and others.

Joining Sturridge as Dream and Howell-Baptiste as Death in the season 2 cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, and many others.

We're still waiting on The Sandman season 2 official trailer. It'll likely drop by the end of June. Once Netflix releases it, we'll be sure to share it right away. So, stay tuned to Show Snob for now!