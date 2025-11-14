The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is sure to be renewed (and not just for one season)

While The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 has only just dropped, there is no doubt that we’re going to get more. This Hulu series is one that works well as a binge-watch, and all eyes are on what the women of #MomTok will do next.

Can #MomTok survive? That’s something we ask every single episode, and sure enough, each season, we seem to get through to #MomTok still happening and flourishing. Friendships have changed, but there are still many members trying to support each other, both in terms of professional and personal needs.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - Disney/Natalie Cass JESSI NGATIKAURA, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, MIRANDA MCWHORTER, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, MAYCI NEELEY, LAYLA TAYLOR

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will likely be renewed

Look, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is bringing in the viewers. The second season pulled in five million viewers alone in just the first five days, beating out The Kardashians. So, we’re expecting to see the series renewed.

Deadline shares that the reality show is likely to be renewed for two seasons together. This is despite all the drama and the arguments that started out during the third season. People are here for it all!

After the success of the first season, Hulu renewed the series for two seasons, filming them back-to-back for the most part, likely due to the lives of the women. After all, they all have businesses of their own, and two of them ended up on Dancing with the Stars and we’re getting ready for a season of The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul in the lead.

Renewing and filming two seasons back-to-back again simply makes sense. So that should take us to season 5, and we can’t see this reality series slowing down anytime soon. There just may be new members of #MomTok with the way things are going!

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - Disney/Natalie Cass TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, LAYLA TAYLOR, MIRANDA MCWHORTER

New seasons when they’re organic

However, there’s not always some sort of drama going on with the various women. Jeff Jenkins, who runs the production company behind The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, shares that there will be new seasons when they’re “organic.”

This suggests that maybe there isn’t as much happening right now. To be fair, the very first episode of the series focused on the aftermath of the #MomTok swinging scandal, and then the second episode jumped ahead a few months. The second and third seasons remained together, with much of it focusing on the aftermath of the Vanderpump Rules villa drama, Miranda McWhorter coming back to #MomTok, and Whitney Levitt trying to find her way back in — before all the Demi drama!

But there’s no way that a production company would want to lose the series, so we’re expecting a two-season renewal very soon. After all, Jenkins also added an exciting tidbit about filming:

“I anticipate we’re going to be shooting through most of 2026.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.