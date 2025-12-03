The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion release time and what to expect

The time has almost come to relive the drama of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3. The reunion special will be here before you know it, and there’s a lot to break down.

During the third season, there was a lot of focus on Jessi’s affair with Marciano from Vanderpump Villa. This led to accusations of sexual assault from Demi, and that drama is still unfolding all over social media. The current Fruity Pebbles discourse won’t likely happen during the reunion as it was filmed before the reveals on social media, but the topic of sexual assault is definitely going to come up.

Meanwhile, there was drama over Whitney returning to the series purely for her own ambition. She stepped back from the series until the opportunity to audition on Dancing with the Stars came up, and she made it clear she was only back for that reason. Again, the reunion was filmed ahead of Whitney being eliminated from the series, so that specific part likely isn’t going to come up, but there is sure to be discussion over whether Whitney did the right thing.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - Disney/Mason Cameron TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, JENNIFER AFFLECK, JESSI NGATIKAURA, MAYCI NEELEY, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, LAYLA TAYLOR, MIRANDA MCWHORTER

What time is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion on Hulu?

With so much going on, you’ll want to tune into the reunion as soon as possible. Hulu hasn’t set a specific time, and this isn’t a live reunion, so there’s no need to worry about streaming bandwidth. However, we can look at the reunion for the second season to get an idea of time.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special dropped at midnight ET on the date of its drop. With that in mind, we could say season 3’s reunion will drop at midnight ET on Thursday, Dec. 4. This could mean a 9 p.m. PT drop on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

If it’s not that early, the reunion should be available by 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Which The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members will be back for the reunion?

This is a full cast reunion with Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter returning. They were all regular cast members throughout the third season.

Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engermann will also appear during the reunion, despite the two stepping back during the third season.

We’ll also see several members of DadTok appear, including Jordan Ngatikaura, Conner Leavitt, Jacob Neeley, and Zac Affleck. Bret Engemann will also be on the series to defend his wife, while Chase McWhorter will join the series after his role in the series increased throughout season 3. It’s not clear if Dakota Mortensen will appear, although there is hope considering the drama between him and Taylor throughout the third season.

Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder will host the reunion. Nick Viall, who hosted the second season reunion, couldn’t return due to hosting Age of Attraction on Netflix with his wife, Natalie Joy.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion is set to be packed with arguments and tell-alls, so get ready for the drop tonight!