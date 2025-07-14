The Summer I Turned Pretty fans warned before season 3: 'Let's keep the conversation kind'

Before we make our way back to Cousins Beach for the third and final season of hit coming-of-age drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video is making sure that fans are aware of which online behaviors aren't going to be tolerated. Ahead of the season 3 premiere on July 16, the Amazon streamer issued a warning to fans and promised potentially being banned.

On social media on July 14, the official The Summer I Turned Pretty account posted a "PSA for the Summer community" featuring two infographics targeted to viewers who will be engaging in online conversations. The graphics explain that "Cousins is our safe place" and implore fans to "keep the conversation kind this summer." Easier said than done on the internet.

Amazon issues warning to The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom

But it's still a warning worth sharing and one lots of online community members far and wide should internalize. The Summer I Turned Pretty's community guidelines include a "ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech" and insists that if any online fans use such language, target the cast or crew, or harass or doxx any community members, they will be banned.

It's a rather serious and unprecedented caution for a television series to share with its fandom, but given the show's younger audience and demographic, the streamer does have a responsibility to protect the viewers of its hit show, as well as its cast and crew, as much as possible. The series has ignited passionate discourse that poured over into hate speech in the past.

While the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty was airing in July 2023, series creator and author Jenny Han spoke out against the hateful comments that were being shared online and directed at the cast by supposed fans. The inclusion of the nonbinary character Skye played by Elsie Fisher inspired some of the bullying and hate speech that's now being warned about.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has always ignited passionate fan conversation online, since it's a series about a love triangle. Inherently, that's a topic ripe for debate, but sometimes debate can veer away from being productive to being problematic. Knowing that the final season could make choices that will divide the audience, it's wise that Amazon's thinking ahead to ensure that no one feels unsafe in the fan community.

Again, it's easier said than done on the internet, but hopefully, a hateful incident won't happen again. The 11-episode final season premieres on Wednesday, July 16 with two new episodes and will continue with weekly releases through the series finale on Sept. 17. Prime Video will drop the episodes at 3 a.m. ET, which in hindsight might be a precaution against community viewings that devolve into an unpleasant environment, which Cousins definitely is not.

