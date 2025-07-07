The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release time change frustrates fans

There's not much time left before we return to Cousins Beach and catch up with the most complicated love triangle currently on television one last time. It would be summer without the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty kicking off the last chapter of the story, and we finally know when our watch begins on July 16 thanks to Prime Video's reveal.

What time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases on Prime Video

In a new video released on social media, Prime Video has confirmed the release time for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's upcoming new episodes. According to the platform, new episodes will be released on Wednesdays at midnight PT, which is 3 a.m. ET. That's a change from the release time for season 2's episodes, which dropped at primetime on the East Coast.

This release time shakeup will change how The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will watch season 3 in the United States. Unlike the previous season, we won't be able to watch new episodes in the evening at the same time, which has been a strategy used by streaming services to create a must-watch element to its original series. Instead, fans will be watching at various times on Wednesdays.

Midnights (PT) like this — episodes drop every Wednesday at 12AM PT starting July 16 🌙 pic.twitter.com/sGyhN2mV2b — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 6, 2025

Obviously, the release time reveal has ruffled some feathers among the fandom with various viral social media posts expressing frustrations like "what is that schedule it's literally not convenient for one single person" and "this really doesn't work for weekly episodes," with the latter pointing out that the overnight episode drops will prevent community viewings that help boost the show.

The reactions weren't all bad, though, as some fans were open to the idea of staying up until 3 a.m. to watch new episodes, though that's quite the ask given the final season has 11 episodes and lasts until the series finale releases on Sept. 17. No matter where you stand on the release time debate, it's objectively a troubling move made by Prime Video for a show as big as this.

Because it's the final season and everyone wants to know what happens and what changes Jenny Han might have made to her story, Prime Video's keeping spoilers close to the vest. But releasing the episodes in the middle of the night in the United States allows for spoilers to spread more recklessly than if the episodes were to drop at 8 or 9 p.m. on the East Coast. Fans will have to be extra careful now.

Midnight/3 a.m. drops aren't anything new to streaming fans, since that's the release time Netflix tends to stick to for its binge-drop shows. But that's usually eight or 10 episodes released at once. This is one episode released weekly, save for the premiere's two-episode drop, which makes spoilers a real threat to the fan viewing experience. More like the summer we avoided spoilers, right?

