The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 recap: Belly shares the big news

This post contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 from this point forward.

Following the surprising moment at the end of the two-episode season 3 premiere, which found Belly and Jeremiah getting engaged, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 picks up with the happy couple enjoying their secret engagement bliss. Although they're keeping their impending nuptials a secret for now, Belly can't help to share the news with Taylor, who reacts appropriately.

Like any good friend, Taylor supports Belly while also expressing her shock (and throwing in a necessary ding on the microscopic diamond ring by calling it "tinfoil"). But Taylor's reaction isn't that one that Belly and Jeremiah are dreading, since they know their parents won't be super thrilled about them 1. getting engaged and 2. planning the wedding to happen this summer.

Belly returns home before Susannah's dedication ceremony in Cousins, but she doesn't reveal anything to her dad on the car ride home from Finch, nor does she drop the bomb on Steven or her mom at home. Laurel's still preoccupied with taking care of Steven after his near-death car accident, but he's not a very good patient. He insists to get back to work right away.

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty | Photo: Erika Doss © Amazon Content Services LLC

Belly and Jeremiah announce their engagement

Before the dedication, Belly gets ready and cuts her leg while shaving (which in the book happened due to her nerves over possibly seeing Conrad). Jeremiah gives his speech at the dedication and it goes well, but when he finishes, Conrad surprises everyone by actually showing up. He had previously talked with Agnes about not attending for reasons related to Belly, leading Agnes to give him the advice that he needs to practice "exposure therapy" rather than continuing to hide away.

After Susannah's memorial, Laurel and Adam take Belly, Steven, Conrad, and Jeremiah to dinner. The occasion turns sour when Adam begins to harp on the fact that Jeremiah's a "super senior." Noticing that Jeremiah doesn't appreciate this, Belly decides to step in and announce their engagement. She believed it was the right moment to reveal their future plans, but wow she was wrong.

Laurel and Adam both hit the roof in a combustive mixture of anger and shock. Belly tries to defend their decision, even with Steven chiming in about how bad of an idea getting married is, but there's no fixing the situation. Laurel calls the engagement "delusional" (correct!) and cancels the dinner. She forces Belly to come home with her and Steven, but she and Jeremiah are holding onto hope.

We saw this moment play out in the trailer, but seeing it in full context was much more explosive. Belly and Jeremiah don't see how they're rushing into something that could be a mistake. Not to mention, most (it not all) of the people at that table don't know their engagement happened after Belly learned that Jeremiah cheated on her twice. Honestly, the dramatic reactions were valid.

The only person who didn't react dramatically was Conrad, who was basically too stunned to speak. His entire trip back into this world was already awkward (he called Belly "little sis"), but on top of everything, he found out the girl he's still in love with is planning to marry his brother. Maybe he'll be the one to talk some sense into Belly in episode 4 or maybe Anika should be more honest.

Elsewhere in the episode, Taylor's mom Lucinda tried to play matchmaker between Taylor and Steven by asking Steven to balance her salon's books. Unfortunately, Steven discovers that Lucinda's finances are in the toilet and her salon is in serious danger. It doesn't seem like this development will bring Taylor and Steven closer together, and neither will their opposing views on the Jellyfish engagement. There's trouble in all kinds of paradise!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

