The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 recap: Conrad makes a decision

This post contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 from this point forward.

For us, it's only been a week since Belly and Jeremiah told her parents and his dad that they're getting married, but for the characters, it's been two weeks. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 puts a bit of distance in between the ill-fated announcement, but no one's changed their minds about the wedding. The tension lingers in every single interaction Belly has with, well, anyone.

It's Belly's 21st birthday, and while her parents make her a surprise breakfast with Mickey Mouse pancakes, bringing up the topic of wedding dress shopping picks another disagreement with Laurel. She believes they aren't ready for this commitment. I mean, she's not wrong. Jeremiah's working as an intern for Adam's company, and Belly's picking up shifts at a restaurant.

Belly's heartbroken that Laurel won't join her to find a wedding dress, but Taylor and her mom, Lucinda, take her out to a prom dress store (it's more in the budget). It takes a while to try on all the duds, but Belly finally finds the dress. However, not having her mother, or even Susannah, by her side as she prepares to get married really wears on Belly... and it gets even worse.

Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Conrad accepts Jeremiah's best man position

When Jeremiah surprises Belly at home in Philly for her birthday, he brings her a key to the Cousins house and a bouquet of flowers for Laurel. He's trying to warm her up to the idea of them getting married and get her on their side. She doesn't budge. She very reasonably and realistically asks them to at least wait until Belly finishes college to see if they feel the same way. No dice.

Belly and Laurel have a blow-up fight, which sends Belly escaping to Cousins and away from her mother. If this many people aren't supportive of your marriage, not because of who you're choosing to marry but because of how quickly you're going through with it, then maybe you should, I don't know, listen? But that's not quite where Belly and Jeremiah are at right now.

The happy but distressed couple has a bit more luck with Steven, who agrees to be Jeremiah's co-best man. Jeremiah hasn't caught the nerve to ask Conrad to be the other half of that equation. Steven's already planning a bachelor party in Las Vegas, though where are we getting the money, considering Steven has prepared to hand over $5k to Taylor for Lucinda's debts?

Oddly enough, Belly and Jeremiah run into Conrad at the Cousins house, but he's not forthcoming with the real reason he hasn't returned to California after Susannah's dedication. But it does seem like he'll have a new job to return to when he gets back to San Francisco, thanks to Agnes. Anyway, when Jeremiah finally does get the nerve to ask him while surfing, Conrad calls the wedding "ridiculous."

Later that night, Belly and Jeremiah watch a movie and float in the pool. She makes fun of Conrad saying "ridiculous," which he overhears from inside the house. Conrad buys a plane ticket and he tries to sneak out, but he hears Belly crying in her room. He doesn't interrupt her, but he does finally agree to be Jeremiah's co-best man. He also stays in Cousins and bakes muffins.

It's very awkward to watch them all tiptoe around the truth that's not being said. Conrad agreed to be the best man for the wedding between his brother and his ex-girlfriend, the love of his life. It's about as awkward as Taylor deciding to forgo her New York City internship to help her mom. Oh, and Belly deciding not to go to Paris... and Jeremiah agreeing. Seriously, can someone watch The Hills?!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

