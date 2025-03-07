It's the end of an era as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 gets bittersweet release window

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans just received the news we had been simultaneously dreading and desperately needing. In one fell swoop, Amazon Prime Video gave us the news we have been waiting for and not totally wanting to be true. If you were hoping that season 3 somehow wouldn't be the final season of the hit teen drama series, then you're doing to be super disappointed.

On March 7, Prime Video officially announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be the final season of the popular coming-of-age series. The announcement confirms what fans had mostly known to be true but were holding onto to hope would be false. Obviously, the series is based on the series of novels by Jenny Han, and there are only three books.

The final season adapts Han's final book in the trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer, which is the season 3 tagline featured on the key art released by Prime Video. It's the perfect tagline for the final season to bring Belly's (Lola Tung) story to its natural end. In addition to the confirmation that season 3 will be the last hurrah, Prime Video revealed that season 3 will kick off in July 2025.

An exact premiere date for the swan song hasn't been announced just yet, but the season 3 premiere date will likely arrive in the coming months along with a teaser and full trailer. While the first season dropped all at once in June 2022, the second season arrived with three episodes on July 14, 2023 and released one episode weekly through August. Season 3 should match season 2's schedule.

The Summer I Turned Pretty ends with season 3 in July 2025

Since the first Friday in July 2025 happens to be the Fourth of July, Prime Video we likely hold the season 3 premiere for one of the following three Fridays in the month, which brings us to either July 11, July 18, or July 25. The final season also has the highest episode count of the series with 11 total episodes. That means, the weekly release will last a bit longer compared to season 2's six-week run.

There's still a lot to learn about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, but we were already aware that the season would be super-sized (lending toward the final season assumptions) and arrive sometime this summer. But we also know from Han and Tung that this run of episodes will be a big one for Belly, and that's reflected in the first season 3 poster Prime Video shared with fans.

For the first time, the key art poster features only Belly. She's not flanked by Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo) or any of the other supporting characters. The poster places less emphasis on the love triangle and romantic aspect of the series, rather focusing solely on Belly and centering the story around her. After all, she's the "I" in the show's title.

By the time season 3 begins airing in July, it will have been a very long two-year wait for new episodes, but there's no doubt the waiting will have been more than worth it once we see how Han and co. wrap up the series. There are still a lot of exciting moments book fans are looking forward to seeing onscreen, and we're all looking forward to the culmination of Team Bonrad vs. Team Jelly.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 arrives on Prime Video in July.