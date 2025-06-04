The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 gets unexpected casting update ahead of July premiere

We might be about a month away from our highly anticipated and long awaited return to Cousins Beach, but we're still learning new details about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Just when we thought we knew everything there is to know, including the release date and what to expect, we've now learned an unexpected surprise about seven new cast members in the final season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast gains seven

On June 4, Variety reported the addition of five new cast members to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, which includes two new series regulars. Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly have just the cast in series regular roles, though no details were shared about their characters, like names and descriptions. But as series regulars, they're sure to have a big impact on season 3!

The season also sees three newcomers in recurring roles, though again character details haven't been revealed just yet. Viewers can expect to see Sofia Bryant, Lily, Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino. Seeing as season 3 will pick up with Belly in college, some of these new cast members could be new friends (or frenemies).

Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Steven (Sean Kaufman), and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

I'm interested to see who these new cast members will play and how they will contribute to the drama in the final season. Will any of these new stars play potential love interests for Belly, Jeremiah, or Conrad? Obviously, we know Belly begins the season in a relationship with Jeremiah, and there are some (guilty!) hoping for her to get back together with Conrad. But is there someone else?

It's entirely likely that Conrad could have a love interest that isn't Belly and could pose a threat and make her jealous. (Keep in mind, I haven't read the books, so book readers might have the tea we're looking for here!) What I'm most interested in is the two new series regulars. The Summer I Turned Pretty rarely adds new series regulars to the fold, which makes two new ones coming in for the final season all the more exciting.

For the most part, the rest of the main cast will remain unchanged. Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalengo, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, and Jackie Chung will be back, with additional appearances from Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, and other cast members who have recurred since the first season. According to IMDb, Rachel Blanchard will reprise her role as Susannah for at least one episode of season 3.

Hopefully, Prime Video will release the full season 3 trailer soon and give us a better idea of who these new cast members play. A trailer will also allow us to see exactly what's in store for the final season after two years of anticipation. The 11-episode final season completes the story told in creator Jenny Han's book trilogy and will surely have more surprises in store.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres July 16 on Prime Video.