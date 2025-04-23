Conrad's jealous of Jeremiah in release date-revealing The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 poster

It's almost time to say bye bye to Belly and all her friends when The Summer I Turned Pretty comes to an end later this summer. Prime Video already announced that season 3 of the hit teen drama series, which is based on the trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, would be the final season. Additionally, the streamer confirmed then release window for the swan song, but thanks to new poster worth a thousand words, we know exact when we can return to Cousins Beach this July.

Prime Video first released a poster for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 that featured only Lola Tung as Belly. Whereas past posters for the series had also included Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalengo as brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, this time around, fans were swirling with ideas about why Belly was the only character on the poster. Would Han dare to change the ending of the books in season 3? Well, now we have a new poster the contains the full love triangle.

In the new poster, Belly looks directly at the audience with a smirk as she leans into a kiss on the cheek from Jeremiah. It's not exactly a kiss, but it might as well be as he passionately brings his lips to her cheek with his eyes closed. Meanwhile, on the other side of Belly, Conrad looks at his little brother with an emotion that could range from jealousy, anger, disgust, sadness, or really any combination of the Inside Out characters (apart from Joy). Check out the poster below!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser key art - Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere date confirmed

However, the best part of the poster isn't what we can glean about the state of Belly's love triangle with the Fisher boys. It's that Prime Video finally confirmed the release date! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 16. The final season contains 11 episodes, the largest episode count yet for the series.

While Prime Video confirmed the season 3 premiere date in a press release, the streamer didn't reveal the release schedule. The first season was released all at once, while the second season dropped three episodes on its premiere date and continued with weekly releases. Seeing as this is a super-sized final season, Prime Video will likely drop the episodes weekly.

As fans of the series remember well, last month, the rumored release date was leaked online when a banner was added to the show's social media accounts with the date July 17. Even though it's only a one day difference, we now know that the leaked premiere date isn't the actual release date. But it was very close and helped get fans prepared for exactly when the show returns.

Ahead of the release date announcement, Prime Video dropped first look images that gave a closer look at what to expect this season. Seeing as Belly ended season 2 in a relationship with Jeremiah, the collection of photos from season 3 so far only tease her happiness with Jeremiah and don't give anything else away. We have posters, photos, and the date... now we need a trailer!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 16 on Prime Video.