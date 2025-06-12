The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer teases a potentially devastating change

As the title of Jenny Han's book suggests, we'll always have summer, but we only have one more summer left to spend with Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah before their ever-changing love triangle comes to an official end. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 makes its premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16, and before we dive into the final episodes, we now have the full trailer.

Once again, the trailer uses the music of Taylor Swift to set the stage. "Daylight" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" seem to delineate between Belly's romances with each of the Fisher boys, with "Daylight" soundtracking Jeremiah's half of the trailer and "Red" kicking in once Conrad complicates things over matters regarding Belly's heart. But that's not the only part of the trailer that has our attention.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer previews final episodes

Jumping ahead in time to the end of Belly's junior year of college, she and Jeremiah announce to their families that they intend to get married. She's sure that he's "the one," but Laurel isn't supportive of her daughter rushing into a marriage so young. The idea of Belly and Jeremiah getting married also comes as a real shock to Conrad. Later on, the two appear to reconnect.

Belly isn't the only one trying to decide what to do with her romantic future, as the trailer previews a bit of push and pull between Steven and Taylor. In a particularly charged blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Steven sits in his car, a deer in the headlights of an oncoming car honking its horn. In the next clip, Taylor sobs at someone's hospital bedside. What?! Does Steven get in a car accident?!

The last bit of the trailer features Belly saying in voiceover, "Life's too short not to spend it with the person that you love," as she wears a white dress and seems to walk down an aisle. But is that a bait and switch? Is Belly really getting married? It does seem like she's walking toward her parents, Taylor, and an officiant, but these two clips could be from different scenes. Ah, the excitement!

Once the trailer hit the internet, The Summer I Turned Pretty fans started unpacking each and every moment, combing through to see what they could recognize from the book. Han previously confirmed that there will be changes from page to screen, and Steven's car accident seems to be one of those changes. Putting another character's life on the line wasn't even on our radar.

While it's highly unlikely that Steven would actually die in the final season, the impact of putting him in a dangerous situation would have ripple effects for every single character. Taylor would realize she loves him, while Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah would come close to losing another person they love. That's something that will rattle you to your core. That could inspire Belly to make her choice.

Obviously, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer is a lot to take in. There's so much packed into those three minutes that we haven't even covered Jeremiah punching Conrad in the face. As much as we hate to see two brothers come to blows over the same woman, it's going to make for one jaw-dropping dramatic scene in an especially emotionally charged final season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres July 16 on Prime Video.