The Summer I Turned Pretty star cut from new big-screen horror movie

It's been a long time coming for The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, but the third and final season has finally made its premiere. Season 3 arrived on July 16 with two brand-new episodes that set the stage for season full of romance, drama, and shocking moments we might not have seen coming. But when you're sitting in theaters watching a new horror movie, there's going to be a real shock.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung was previously announced to be part of the cast for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot sequel, along with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Grotesquerie star Nicholas Alexander Chavez. However, ahead of the film's premiere in theaters on July 18, it was revealed that both stars had been cut from the movie.

Why Lola Tung was cut from I Know What You Did Last Summer

During the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere in Los Angeles, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson confirmed that Tung and Chavez's opening sequence didn't make the final cut, noting that the actors' performances were "fantastic" but "it happens." As she shared with Variety, "You shoot something and, when you watch the scene, it doesn’t fit in the film."

Lola Tung - Escape With Prime Luncheon | Valerie Terranova/GettyImages

Robinson further explained that even though she loved what they brought to the sequence that was originally intended to open the movie (likely a first kill), she admitted that their scene "didn’t work within the film that we were creating. And when you’re trying to make something that’s bold, sometimes that happens. But they are so fantastic, so it was definitely a hard choice."

The director shared that Tung and Chavez were both "professional" and "so sweet, so lovely" about not making the final cut of the major big-screen horror movie, and she also teased that if I Know What You Did Last Summer's successful enough to warrant a sequel, she would consider bringing them back on board for the next film or another project. Maybe we'll get to see their sequence in a deleted scene when the movie hits home video. Still, it's definitely a bummer for fans.

Following the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on July 16, it would have been so fun for fans to take that excitement to the big screen to watch what would have been Tung's film debut. Before shooting to stardom in the Prime Video teen drama series, the actress hadn't starred in any projects, and I Know What You Did Last Summer would have been her very first movie.

The horror flick would have also marked the big-screen film debut for Chavez. But fans had started to see the potential of the actors being cut from the film coming when the pair wasn't featured in the vast majority of promotional materials and weren't joining the main cast members for promo opportunities leading up to the film's highly anticipated release. Now, it's officially confirmed.

When it comes down to it, the reason for Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez being cut from the movie had to do with the director's final vision for the movie rather than anything to do with their performances. Tung can still be watched in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video through September and will later make her film debut next year in the IFC/Shudder horror movie Forbidden Fruits.

