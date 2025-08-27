The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 3 recap: The real mission begins

It’s time for the real mission to begin in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 3. This leads to more members joining Jed’s team, and we’ve already met two of them.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 3.

After a successful “audition” to get Danawi’s phone, Ben and Hastings are now officially part of the secret task force. However, they continue to stick together, not sure how much they can trust Jed and the rest of the team.

However, new members of the team show up, and two of them Ben and Hastings know. Mo and Landry from the SEALs are part of the team, along with a man called Ish. It’s clear that Mo and Landry have worked with Jed before, and this offers the two a bit of a breather in their worries that this man can’t be trusted.

We head to Geneva, where the Iranian Nuclear Stability Agreement is taking place. This leads to two men talking about Danawi and how he’s gone quiet. They’re worried, and this is sure to come up later in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

Ish (Michael Ealy), Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

The new target is set in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

With the new crew all together, it’s time to get to work on the latest mission. Jed has learned that Danawi was setting up a meeting with Molnar to buy something, and Jed needs to know what that was. The good thing for them is that nobody knew what Danawi looked like, and that means they can send Mo in as him.

When they get to the meeting, it turns out that it wasn’t Molnar meeting with him. There was someone else, a woman. Mo doesn’t think that this woman is a threat, but they can’t be sure, so he ends up following her.

It turns out that the woman is Danawi’s daughter. No intel showed that Danawi had a daughter, so this is a surprise to everyone, but Mo has to take action. There is only one way to deal with this and that’s to kill her. However, there are screams in his head, and he leaves with us wondering if he went through with it.

It doesn’t take too long in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 3 for us to learn that Mo let the woman go. Tal saw the woman leave on CCTV footage, but she knows Mo’s past. His sisters were raped and murdered by terrorists and then his father was killed. As soon as Mo was old enough, he joined with the American forces to take down the scum who did it to them, which happened to be one of the ISIS leaders on the playing cards that were once all the rage for American soldiers. Mo keeps it to remember that sometimes killing is necessary, but that’s not always the case.

Tal agrees, and she also doesn’t think that Danawi’s daughter is a threat. So, she agrees not to tell anyone about Mo’s decision.

Dar Salim (Mohammed Farooq) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Mo meets with Molnar but things go sideways

At first, there’s a mission set up for Ben to find out what Molnar is potentially working on. He and Eliza follow Molnar to the Nuclear Technical Institute, and it’s clear that Molnar is working on some sort of nuclear technology. It means bombs that are likely to be sold to Iran. It’s always nuclear technology, right?

That leads to the meeting with Molnar, so Mo is able to buy the technology. Sure enough, Molnar is making some special nuclear products, and he’s willing to sell to who he believes is Danawi. This technology is enough to help Iran build a bomb in less than a year!

As the purchase is going through, a third party shows up. There are multiple men carrying guns, and it’s soon clear that Mo/Danawi is the target. Is it because this isn’t Danawi, or are they actually after Danawi? That’s the big question as the chase breaks out.

Landry is able to get Mo out, and most of the men disappear. There’s one who heads to the subway, so Ish follows and then Ben (who has just had his third wife end things with him over the phone) and Hastings go after him. As Ben gets to the subway, there’s a fight over their comms and Ish goes silent. Sure enough, Ish has been killed, and now Ben ends up on the train alone with the murderer—Hastings didn’t get there in time before the doors closed.

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

With so many on the train, Ben has to think carefully. He takes a seat and waits for them to get close to the next stop. That will allow everyone off while he draws his gun and shoots the murderer, taking a photo of him for Jed’s team to ID him and running off before the cops get there.

Throughout all this, Jed is upset that Ish has been killed, much more than you would think of a leader of a secret group. It’s clear that this man is close to the people he works with, and I think that helps to settle a few other fears for us to see this. However, now it’s going to turn into a mission of revenge for more of them, as well as hunting down what’s going on with the nuclear technology.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.