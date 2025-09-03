The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 recap: Hastings learns more about Jed

With episode 3 delivering a heartbreaking blow to the secret task force, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 offers a little more information about Jed Haverford. At the same time, we see a little more of the Iranian plans.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4.

We open with Jed packing up all of Ish’s things after the events of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 3. As Ben asks about Ish’s family, Jed points out that he was estranged from his wife and child, as he was married to the job. However, they have to push forward. Ben managed to get the guy who killed Ish, and that’s all that matters.

Meanwhile, Hastings gets a call from someone who knows his dad. It turns out that his dad hasn’t heard the full truth about why he was kicked out of the SEALs and has started working for Jed, and that’s the way it will stay for now. As for Jed, he’s a man who is fighting for America. He was there in an Embassy bombing in Iran, losing friends and getting injured, and now he wants revenge.

Jed does have someone on the inside, though. All we know is the codename “The Shepherd.”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf -- Courtesy of Prime Video

The Iranian brothers find themselves on opposite sides in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The new episode takes us back to the Rahimi brothers. A government minister from Iran is there for Cyrus’ son’s birthday, but it’s really a chance to discuss the next stage of the current nuclear program. This is where we find out that the two brothers are on opposite sides.

Cyrus wants to hand the nuclear weapons to the Iranian government, but his brother Vahid isn’t certain about this. What if they’re putting the weapons in the wrong hands? This could be the start of how the Americans are able to take down the entire problem.

Setting up the new mission

When it comes to the secret team, they find out that the nuclear plan for the Iranians is still on. Now they need to intercept the shipment to be part of it.

After the plan is set up, Hastings and Jed talk, as Jed knows that Hastings is looking for information about him. He’s not angry about this, likely knowing that Hastings is just doing his due diligence. In a way, this makes me trust Jed a little more.

When Hastings asks about The Shepherd, Jed is open about it. This is a man who he worked with for decades, and he certainly trusts. As Hastings explains that he trusts the Iraqi soldiers because he knows what they’re fighting for, Jed explains that’s why he trusts The Shepherd. So, it looks like we can trust the intel. Is it time to take this man at face value?

Everyone gets their own parts to play in the mission, which gives Hastings time to get to know Tal and Ben more time with Eliza.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Tom Hopper (Raife Haistings) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Hastings is finally honest with Ben in The Terminal List

As Hastings continues to question things in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Ben realizes that he’s planning something. It’s clear that Hastings is looking at all the issues with this plan and the entire task force. Hastings finally goes through all of the red flags about the situation, especially the fact that they’re in allied territory for this secret mission.

He points out that Ben checking in with Hastings is also a major red flag. It means that Ben is questioning things about the task force as well, but Ben won’t admit it. To be honest, Ben just wants to protect his Brothers out there fighting, and now he gets to do that with freedom because he’s not shackled by orders and rules.

Out of everyone, Landry is the one that proves to be a potential problem, attempting to force himself on Tal until Eliza shows up, followed by Ben and Hastings. The two men are not going to stand for Landry’s actions, but will they do the right thing when the time comes?

Rona-Lee Shimon (Eliza Perash) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Does the mission go to plan in Dark Wolf?

The end of the episode sees the mission take place, and at first it seems to go to plan. As Ben and Mohammed are heading back to base and on the phone to Jed, there’s a man with an RPG who steps out. Jed screams out for Mo, and we head back to the mission, where everyone is alive and able to fight the man who stepped out.

There are more shooters around them, though. Somebody knew that this was going down.

Mo does get hit just under the vest, but with the team working together, they’re able to get Mo out of the firefight. Despite the team not working together well, it is great to see that they’re all well-trained and able to focus on keeping everyone alive. Well, that is until the big reveal comes at the end of the episode.

As Ben and Eliza rush into a building, Ben tries to figure out what’s going on. Suddenly, Eliza shoots him in the back and takes the briefcase of nuclear material. Back at base, Jed is also rushing to pack everything up, but it doesn’t look like he was in on the whole situation. He realizes that his own phone was hacked into, so is Tal working with Eliza or is Eliza a lone wolf who needs to be taken down?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.