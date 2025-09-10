The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 5 recap: Ben and Hastings get answers

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 5 wastes no time in getting answers about the way episode 4 ended. Ben and Hastings get those answers in their own ways.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 5.

We pick up straight off the back of episode 4, with Ben waking up from where he was left by Eliza. While she had shot him, it wasn’t a kill shot, and that’s something that comes up in the episode.

As he gets answers his way, Hastings heads out to the middle of nowhere for his own answers. He takes a step into his darker past, only to realize that he’s potentially made a mistake.

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Ben gets answers from Eliza in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Ben immediately hunts down Eliza, making it clear that he’s not letting her get away with betraying the team. It doesn’t take long for him to catch her up, and she wastes no time in sharing anything.

Mossad sent her with her own mission, which is to keep an eye on Jed. It turns out that CIA are supposed to hand over the people they get intel from every so often, but The Shepherd has been working with Jed for decades. Mossad wants to know why.

With Mossad sure that The Shepherd has his own agenda, they sent Tal and Eliza in to get information. Eliza makes it clear that while it looks like she betrayed the team, she did start to care for Ben. She was given orders to kill anyone who got in her way, but she didn’t kill him.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Tom Hopper (Raife Haistings) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Hastings realizes he’s made a mistake

Meanwhile, Hastings drives the car that he took out to the middle of nowhere to dispose of the bodies. When he realizes that one of the men is injured but still alive, he decides to torture some answers out of him. It’s a dark side of Hastings that is clear he wants to avoid, but can’t always do that.

However, next time, he may want to try to get answers in another way. It turns out that this man isn’t one of the bad guys. He’s German Intelligence, but he dies before he can say anything about the men who turned up at the mission in the previous episode.

This man did seem to say that it wasn’t German Intelligence that was doing the shooting, and we know that it wasn’t Mossad. We’re now left with questions about who this team worked for.

Tal heads to Germany in The Terminal List prequel

Meanwhile, Tal makes her way to Germany, suggesting that there is something going on there. She sneaks into an apartment of a German man who likes to make war figures. What she doesn’t realize is that this guy has a nanny cam watching her.

A fight breaks out, but naturally, this guy just wants to know who Tal is. Why is she attacking him and looking at his computer? It looks like he isn’t going to get answers though, as Tal ends up killing him.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Things aren’t getting easier

Ben decides to listen to Eliza, but he can’t let Jed know this. So, he gets the next information to take the nuclear material to, with the order of “no contact with Mossad.” It’s a little bit late for that.

As the two drive through the streets, a pair on a motorbike work their way through the traffic. They place a bag on top of the car, but Ben and Eliza are quick to act, jumping out of the car just as it blows up. Someone is still after them, but it’s still not clear who.

Whoever it is managed to complete one mission. Eliza didn’t make it from the blast (at least, that’s the way it looks), so Ben takes the bracelet her daughter gave her and the nuclear material and heads away on foot.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 5 has left me with far more questions than answers. Can the last two episodes deliver and epic reveal?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf airs Wednesdays on Prime Video.