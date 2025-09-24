The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 8 won't happen (but now the show isn't canceled)

We always knew there was something more to Ben Edwards’s story in The Terminal List when James Reece turned to him. The prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf gave us that story, and now that story has come to an end.

That’s right; there isn’t going to be an eighth episode of the series. I know most people would expect that, as most Prime Video shows are eight or 10 episodes long. It’s a good even number, that allows for plenty of time to tell a full story.

That’s not the case with this particular show. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf opted for an odd number to end it on, and it is playing with my mind a little as well.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Rona-Lee Shimon (Eliza Perash) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf ended with episode 7

Don’t worry; I am not getting into any spoilers in this post. Just know that when you get to the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 7, that’s it. The show has come to an end.

This was a creative decision by the show, it would seem. There was enough story to tell across seven hour-long episodes, and it makes sense to only have the number of episodes that are needed. Nobody really wants a filler episode, especially not in a high-stakes series such as this one.

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), James Reece (Chris Pratt) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 2 happen?

Don’t expect there to be a second season of the series. This is one of those shows billed as a limited series from the beginning, and there isn’t really a need for the show to continue on.

Never say “never,” though. We’ve seen plenty of shows billed as a limited series onto to end up continuing on. Just look at Good Omens on Prime Video and Big Little Lies on HBO. Sometimes, though, it is nice to know that a show is a limited series and that’s the way it will stay. It’s hard to better the story after one season when it all came to a close.

We do still have The Terminal List season 2 to look forward to. This is the flagship show that kickstarted this prequel series that we’ve all fallen in love with. The main series will continue with James Reece’s story, and it’s set to follow Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer.

With all the focus being on Dark Wolf recently, it’s not clear when season 2 will arrive on Prime Video. It is reportedly currently in production, but there are no spoilers with everyone staying tight-lipped about it.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is available to stream on Prime Video.